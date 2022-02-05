India vs West Indies 2022: 3 Indian players who will be keen to make a mark

West Indies' limited-overs tour of India is set to begin on Sunday. The three-match ODI series will be followed by three T20 Internationals (T20Is).

There are several areas in the Indian team that need addressing. The 3-0 ODI series defeat in South Africa has only brought more focus onto the white-ball setup.

There are a lot of new names in the team, like Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan. Meanwhile a COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubble saw Ishan Kishan and Mayank Agarwal added to the squad.

ROHIT TV™ @rohittv_45



#INDvsWI | #Cricket Ishan Kishan has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies. (Reported by PTI). Ishan Kishan has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies. (Reported by PTI).#INDvsWI | #Cricket https://t.co/Tr8hrWrwup

India's spin pairing of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin did not work out very well in South Africa. The latter has been left out of the squad for the upcoming series.

India have struggled to address the spin department ever since the 2021 T20 World Cup. The absence of Ravindra Jadeja due to injury has been a big loss for them in recent times. In addition to Chahal, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Chahal have been called up along with youngster Ravi Bishnoi.

There are some questions about the pace department too, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar no longer posing the kind of threat he used to. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have both been rested for the series. It will allow some of the other pacers to impress ahead of next year's ODI World Cup.

On that note, here are three Indian players who will be keen to impress in the series:

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has got a surprise recall to the India ODI side.

Ever since India's tour of England in 2018, cricket has been a rocky ride for Kuldeep Yadav.

He was taken for runs in the ODI series in England. Since then, he has been in and out of the Indian team, with Jadeja preferred for his prowess with the bat as well.

His numbers dipped and he no longer looked to possess the threat he earlier did.

Even in the IPL, he was dropped to the Kolkata Knight Riders bench and missed the second half of last season due to undergo surgery.

With no professional cricket since July, he will be rusty. But he has been afforded an opportunity to force his way back into the team in the ODIs against West Indies.

The T20 World Cup is coming up later this year and the ODI World Cup next year. Hence, Kuldeep will be looking to make a strong case should he get chances to play in this series.

#2 Avesh Khan

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He has also been included in India's squad for the West Indies series for his consistent performances



📸 IPL



#India #TeamIndia Avesh Khan, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, opens up on his earlier struggles and hardships.He has also been included in India's squad for the West Indies series for his consistent performances📸 IPL Avesh Khan, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, opens up on his earlier struggles and hardships.He has also been included in India's squad for the West Indies series for his consistent performances 🙌📸 IPL#India #TeamIndia https://t.co/shgkLi9qhs

After three years of waiting in the wings, Avesh Khan finally had his breakthrough season in the IPL last year with Delhi Capitals.

The pacer finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season behind Harshal Patel. He was rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the T20I series against New Zealand. However, he was not given a game, but stands a good chance of making his debut in the upcoming series.

Avesh can bowl with the new ball and at the death and is a very good option as a middle overs enforcer, making him a complete package.

With the Men in Blue yet to be sure of their pace lineup in the limited overs format, he has a chance to cement his place in the team.

#3 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has the opportunity to stake his claim for a berth in the ODI setup.

Mayank Agarwal broke into the Test team and even lost his place, but has not had the chance to make his mark for the country in limited overs yet.

He has been very impressive in the IPL, often taking up the role of aggressor while KL Rahul played anchor for Punjab Kings.

His List A numbers are also very impressive. He averages 47.05 with a strike rate of 100.98.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's opening partnership is hard to break in ODIs. But this series will be a great chance for Mayank to cement his place as the no.1 backup opener in the format.

It would also allow KL Rahul to continue to play in the middle order, where he has impressed the most in the 50-over format.

Edited by Aditya Singh