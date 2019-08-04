India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Match Prediction - Who will win the match?

India vs West Indies

India will take on West Indies in the second T20I of the series at Lauderhill, Florida. The Virat Kohli led India are ahead by 1-0 in the three-match series after winning the first match of the series by four wickets.

While the Indian team would be happy to win the first match of the tour, they would know that there is a scope for improvement. The bowlers performed brilliantly to reduce West Indies under 100, but the collapse of the batting line-up is not a good sign for the team.

West Indies who are reigning World T20 champions are going through a tough time in the last few months. The men from the Carribean must improve if they want to challenge India in the second T20I.

Players under the spotlight

West Indies

Kieron Pollard was an exception in the horrible batting performance from West Indies in their first matchup. The hard-hitting batsman was the top-scorer of the match as he scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 100. The right-hander was unlucky to miss out on a well deserved fifty as he was dismissed in the last over of the innings.

Sunil Narine gave some hope to the hosts by picking wickets of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant with consecutive deliveries in the first T20I. The off-spinner also kept a lid on the scoring as he gave away just 14 runs in his quota of four overs.

India

Navdeep Saini impressed everyone on his international debut as he took three wickets in the first match of the series. The 26-year-old would try to earn a permanent spot in the team by doing well in today's encounter.

Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer of the Indian team in the second innings. The 'hitman' scored 24 runs in 25 balls on a tough pitch which included two sixes and two fours. Rohit would be itching to convert a start into a big score tonight.

Who will win the match?

West Indies are blessed with a lot of match-winners but Indian team seems to be more balanced. The Virat Kohli's men have enough quality to win the match and also the series.