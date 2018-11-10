×
India vs West Indies: 3 Indian players who deserve a spot in the playing XI in the third T20I

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
95   //    10 Nov 2018, 00:07 IST

Big decision
Big decision

India take on the West Indies in the third and final T20 International at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. This match will also mark the last game of the West Indies' tour of India in which they played two Tests, 5 One-Day Internationals and 3 Twenty20 Internationals.

While India have dominated their opponents in the Tests and ODIs, they have also wrapped up the T20 series with wins in Kolkata and Lucknow. As there is nothing to lose for the hosts, they should try out new combinations and give players from the bench a chance in the third T20I.

We have compiled a list of three players who deserve a chance in the playing XI on Sunday:

#1 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar made headlines recently when he failed to clear the much-debated yo-yo test. He has, however, cleared it again and is now a part of the Indian squad for the T20 series against the West Indies.

A promising off-spinner who is a more than decent left-handed batsman, Sundar has played 6 T20Is and 1 ODI already. He needs to be picked in the playing XI on Sunday as he can provide captain Rohit Sharma with a bit of variety. The fact that the game is in his home city Chennai will also be a factor.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer led his team to the national One-Day championship title recently giving performances which forced the selectors to recall him in the Indian team for the T20 series against the West Indies.

Admitted that Iyer has already played 6 T20 Internationals and has a meagre average of 16, he should still be given a chance in Chennai. Iyer is an attacking batsman who can trouble any bowling attack and once he gets going, he can set the match on fire.

#3 Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul
Siddarth Kaul

Drafted into the team for the third T20I while Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav were rested, Punjab fast bowler Siddarth Kaul can be given a go in the playing XI on Sunday. Turning up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Kaul has shown that he has added a yard or two of pace to his armoury.

Kaul's exploits in the IPL have also shown that he can be a brilliant bowler for the death overs. He has a lot of variations and is not someone who is afraid to mix it up. The team management must give Kaul a chance on Sunday.

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
