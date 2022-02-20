India vs West Indies: 3 player battles that could define 3rd T20I

India will be happy with the progress they have made in T20Is, especially with how the batters have stepped up and the wrist-spinners have performed. This seems like the perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Apart from the usual suspects, Venkatesh Iyer has been refreshing as a finisher and Harshal Patel has been great in death overs with his plethora of variations. For this match, the hosts will make a minimum of two changes since Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested.

West Indies, on the other hand, came close in the second match, and will now come out all guns blazing as they play for pride.

Here, we take a look at 3 key player battles that could define the 3rd India vs West Indies T20I:

1.) Sheldon Cottrell vs Ishan Kishan

Sheldon Cottrell has found swing with the new ball

With Rishabh Pant being rested for this match, Ishan Kishan could get another go at the top of the order. The left-hander has struggled this series and has been especially troubled by Sheldon Cottrell. The out-swinger has bothered him and he has just not found any momentum.

In this series, he managed a 42-ball-35 in the first game and 2 off 10 in the second. The extra swing and movement from Sheldon Cottrell has not allowed him to hit through the line.

"What it showed is that unless the ball is in his half, because he isn’t that tall, if the pitch has got a little extra bounce he struggles," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said after the match.

2.) Yuzvendra Chahal vs Nicholas Pooran

Chahal has troubled Pooran in the both the T20Is so far

Iuzvendra Chahal had Nicholas Pooran in trouble in the first two matches but the batter's catch was dropped. Pooran has been the man in form for West Indies this series and Rohit Sharma will toss the ball to Chahal as soon as he strides out to bat.

With his assortment of variations, Chahal has been quite impressive in this series. However, Pooran has been aggressive against the spinners and with the pressure of a series win gone, he will be even more assertive.

Indian fielders need to back Chahal as catches have been dropped off his bowling, and this battle between the two players could well define the course of this match.

3.) Roston Chase vs Rohit Sharma

Roston Chase has been brilliant for West Indies

Roston Chase has been the pick of the bowlers for West Indies in the first two matches. He found the perfect length and with enough spin, he tied the Indian batters.

In the first couple of matches, Chase has picked up five wickets and has conceded runs at an economy of less than six. He dismissed Rohit Sharma in the last match and now the Indian captain will come out with a point to prove.

Rohit got stuck in the powerplay in the last match and would want to go back to his free-flowing self. How he counters the threat of the spinners could well play a big part in what score India end up with.

