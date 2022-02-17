India vs West Indies: 3 player battles to watch out for in 2nd T20I

West Indies were beaten comprehensively beaten by India by 6 wickets in the first T20I match of the ongoing series. While the result looked rather decisive, West Indies had their moments in the match. Their power-hitters gave a glimpse of their abilities. However, the hosts had spinners to curtail them on an interesting track in Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav shone with the bat but now the other batters need to step and make their presence felt. The middle overs still remain a worry for the Indian batters.

The Indian skipper is expected to field an unchanged playing XI and since the dew will play its part, the toss will hold the key.

We take a look at three player battles that could define the second T20I between India and West Indies.

3) Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Kyle Mayers

Bhuvneshwar was back to his best in the first T20I.

There has been a lot of talk around Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his place in this side. However, the seamer was back to his best in the first T20I. The seamer troubled the opening batters on a track that offered slight assistance to the bowlers.

Kyle Mayers, on the other hand, played a shot almost every ball and he has the power to get off to a breezy start. If Mayers gets cracking up front, he could pose a lot of trouble to the Indian bowlers. He will be challenged by Bhuvneshwar Kumar if he gets the ball to move either way.

This battle up front will go a long way in determining the course of the second T20I.

2) Akeal Hosein vs Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will need to step up for India

Virat Kohli looked very promising in the first match of the series. He tried to dominate the spinners, used his feet with conviction, but then fell to a catch on the boundary ropes.

As has been the norm in the recent past, Kieron Pollard will introduce his left-arm spinners as soon as Virat Kohli walks out to bat. Akeal Hosein has been quite impressive in his short career for West Indies so far and he will once again pose a challenge to Kohli.

India's success in limited-overs cricket is hugely dependent on the top order and Virat Kohli needs to kick on and make a difference with the bat. How he targets Akeal Hosein and the other spinners might give a glimpse of where Kohli is as a batter.

1) Ravi Bishnoi vs Nicholas Pooran

Ravi Bishnoi was superb on his debut.

Nicholas Pooran was the star of the West Indies batting in the first T20I. He attacked both the seamers and spinners and showed why he is rated so highly on the circuit.

However, the hosts will be better prepared in the second T20I. Ravi Bishnoi, with his assortment of googlies, will once again pose a challenge to the West Indies batting order. He will be used against Nicholas Pooran as this is the battle that could impact the result.

Bishnoi will be riding high on confidence after his match-winning performance in the first T20I and should be used as an attacking option.

