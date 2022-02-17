"Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli tried to do the same in 1st match" - Saba Karim identifies team India's new template for T20Is

Highlighting Rohit Sharma's attacking approach at the top of the order in the T20I series opener against West Indies, former cricketer Saba Karim stated that Team India's new template in the format will be to make the most of the field restrictions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Khelneeti, he pointed out that the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked to play aggressively during the powerplay. He mentioned that while Sharma tends to start slow, he helped the side get off to a flying start on this occasion.

Karim said:

"India's new template for T20Is will be to maximize the powerplay. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli tried to do the same in the 1st T20I. They opened with Ishan Kishan because of the same. Sharma's strike rate in powerplays has been low, but he ensured that he maintained a healthy strike rate during those overs this time."

Sharma contributed with a quickk-fire knock of 40 runs from just 19 deliveries. The right-handed batter dazzled viewers with his strokeplay as he took the West Indies bowlers to the cleaners.

The West Indies team made a comeback by dismissing Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant cheaply. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten partnership of 48 helped the Men in Blue chase down the target of 158 in the 19th over.

"India's team management is looking at Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer for the finisher's role" - Saba Karim

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that the Indian think tank is considering Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer for the role of finishers in T20Is.

Karim reckoned that the combination could prove to be very successful for the side, given the two players' batting styles. He added that while Yadav has the ability to keep the scoreboard ticking with his smart batting, Iyer can contribute with big shots.

He added:

"India's team management is looking at Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer for the finisher's role. While Yadav is a smart batter who improvises a lot, Iyer has great power-hitting abilities."

India and West Indies will battle it out in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series on Friday (February18) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be a must-win encounter for the West Indies as they look to remain afloat in the series.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava