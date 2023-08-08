India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday in the third T20I of the five-match series. The game is a must-win one for the Men in Blue, having lost the first two matches of the series.

Team India’s batters have been extremely poor in both matches and the visitors have had to pay the price for the same. In the first T20I in Trinidad, the Indians failed to chase a target of 150, going down by four runs. The inexperienced batting line-up was exposed as they were held to 145/9.

Newcomer Tilak Varma has been among the few positives for India in the batting department. However, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav need to lift their game.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s captaincy has also come under the scanner following some strange tactics in the field, which have let the opposition off the hook.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Rovman Powell said:

“The wicket looks a little bit slow, so we’ll bat first.”

For the Windies, Jason Holder has picked up a niggle; Roston Chase comes in for him. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be making his T20I debut for India as Ishan Kishan misses out. Also, Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Ravi Bishnoi.

IND vs WI - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Today's IND vs WI pitch report

Daren Ganga says that the same pitch is the same as the second T20I. The surface looks good, but it's a bit drier than the second T20I. There are no green blades of grass, but it's still very hard. Spin could play a little more leading role in wicket-taking.

Today's IND vs WI match players list

India squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan.

West Indies squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase.

IND vs WI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nigel Duguid, Patrick Gustard

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer

Match Referee: Richie Richardson