India vs West Indies: 5 visiting players under the scanner in the Caribbean

C. Namasivayam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 397 // 03 Aug 2019, 12:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri starting afresh after the World Cup debacle

The Indian team is embarking on a month-long tour of the Caribbean Islands commencing today, with the first of three T20Is, followed by three ODIs and two Test matches.

The Indian squad has a few new faces, including the likes Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, and Navdeep Saini. Other young, but more familiar, players who could get playing time are Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer, and Krunal Pandya. The only one who missed out on the tour is Shubman Gill.

While the selectors have gone with youngsters for white-ball cricket, they have opted for a more conventional lineup for the two Test matches.

While the tour could launch the careers of some exciting talent, it is also make or break for some of the tried and tested players. Here are five whose careers could be on the line.

#5. Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav lucky to be in the squad

Looking back, Jadhav's World Cup wasn't too bad. He batted in five innings and remained not out in three with a top score of 52. He finished the World Cup with an average of 40 at a strike rate of 80.

After playing in 65 ODIs, Jadhav has an impressive average of 43 at a strike rate of 100. But he has not been a finisher for India and his bowling utility has slowly diminished. He has had fitness issues as well. He is prone to playing loose shots and with his perpetual casual approach to batting, he is slowly losing the confidence of his captain and the management.

This Caribbean tour could be one final opportunity for Jadhav to extend his career. The slow nature of the pitches should suit his style of batting and bowling. At the wrong side of 30 and with so many youngsters waiting in line, it might be an uphill task for him to retain a place in the team after the tour of the West Indies.

1 / 5 NEXT