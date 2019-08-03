×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs West Indies: 5 visiting players under the scanner in the Caribbean

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
397   //    03 Aug 2019, 12:26 IST

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri starting afresh after the World Cup debacle
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri starting afresh after the World Cup debacle

The Indian team is embarking on a month-long tour of the Caribbean Islands commencing today, with the first of three T20Is, followed by three ODIs and two Test matches.

The Indian squad has a few new faces, including the likes Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, and Navdeep Saini.  Other young, but more familiar, players who could get playing time are Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer, and Krunal Pandya. The only one who missed out on the tour is Shubman Gill.

While the selectors have gone with youngsters for white-ball cricket, they have opted for a more conventional lineup for the two Test matches.

While the tour could launch the careers of some exciting talent, it is also make or break for some of the tried and tested players. Here are five whose careers could be on the line.


#5. Kedar Jadhav


Kedar Jadhav lucky to be in the squad
Kedar Jadhav lucky to be in the squad

Looking back, Jadhav's World Cup wasn't too bad. He batted in five innings and remained not out in three with a top score of 52. He finished the World Cup with an average of 40 at a strike rate of 80.

After playing in 65 ODIs, Jadhav has an impressive average of 43 at a strike rate of 100. But he has not been a finisher for India and his bowling utility has slowly diminished. He has had fitness issues as well. He is prone to playing loose shots and with his perpetual casual approach to batting, he is slowly losing the confidence of his captain and the management.

This Caribbean tour could be one final opportunity for Jadhav to extend his career. The slow nature of the pitches should suit his style of batting and bowling. At the wrong side of 30 and with so many youngsters waiting in line, it might be an uphill task for him to retain a place in the team after the tour of the West Indies.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ajinkya Rahane West Indies vs India Teams & Squads 2019
Advertisement
West Indies vs India 2019: A look at India's T20 stats in the Caribbean
RELATED STORY
India tour of West Indies 2019: Live streaming and telecast details, fixtures, squads and tickets
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: Will the hosts start as favorites in the T20I series?
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: Why India should try Rohit Sharma at the top in Tests
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: 3 Indian players who missed out on a spot in the ODI squad
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: Why Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are the right picks for India
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: India's ideal XI for the ODI series
RELATED STORY
India v West Indies Schedule: Complete Time Table, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming & Telecast Details
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India T20Is 2019: What to expect?
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2019: Options India can try out in the opening slot
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Today, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us