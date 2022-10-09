India vs Western Australia XI, Warm-up Match 1: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

India and Western Australia XI are set to lock horns in a warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 10 at the W.A.C.A. in Perth.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, have had an impressive run in T20Is this year. After winning bilateral series against South Africa and Australia, the Men in Blue are in pretty good shape.

After playing the warm-up, India will face defending champions Australia and last year's runner-up in two more practice matches before the Super 12.

Last year, India lost to Pakistan and New Zealand to start their campaign after which they failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite beating Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland by comprehensive margins.

India received a massive blow after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the competition due to a back injury. India are yet to name Bumrah's replacement for the mega event on Australian soil.

India vs Western Australia XI Match Details

Match: India vs Western Australia XI, Match 1, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 10, Monday, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: W.A.C.A in Perth

India vs Western Australia XI Pitch Report

The pitch in Perth is expected to provide excellent carry and bounce to the bowlers. Fast bowlers should enjoy operating on the surface. The track in Perth is good for batting and a high-scoring match can be expected.

India vs Western Australia XI Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Perth for the time being and an uninterrupted match seems to be on the cards for Monday. Temperatures will be around the 15 degrees Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the higher side.

India vs Western Australia XI Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Western Australia XI

To be announced

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

India vs Western Australia XI Match Prediction

India should be able to win the match comfortably, keeping in mind their recent form. Rohit Sharma's men recently broke Pakistan's record for most wins in a calendar year.

India vs Western Australia XI Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Western Australia YouTube channel

