India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Following South Africa’s shock loss against the Netherlands, Team India became the first side from Group 2 to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Irrespective of their result against Zimbabwe in the last Super 12 match of the tournament, the Men in Blue are assured of a top-two finish.

The pressure to qualify for the semi-finals may be out of the way, but Team India will still be keen to end their Super 12 campaign on a high when they face Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 6.

It has not been smooth sailing for the inaugural T20 World Cup champions. Virat Kohli hauled them to victory against Pakistan, the batting then crumbled against South Africa in Perth, while they narrowly escaped with a win against Bangladesh

The batting form of skipper Rohit Sharma is a concern. Dinesh Karthik too hasn’t done anything as a finisher, while Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling has lacked bite. Team India would like to tick some boxes against Zimbabwe so that they go into the knockouts in a better frame of mind.

Today’s IND vs ZIM toss result

India have won the toss and opted to bat. Speaking about the decision, Rohit said:

“It's the preference of the team to bat first, nothing to do with the pitch. We just want to bat first and give a chance to our bowlers to defend.”

The Men in Blue have made one significant change to their playing XI. Rishabh Pant has replaced Karthik as keeper-batter. Zimbabwe have picked Tony Munyonga and Wellington Masakadza in their playing XI.

IND vs ZIM - Today's match playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

Today's IND vs ZIM pitch report

The pitch in Melbourne should be good for batting. The ball might skid through under lights.

Today's IND vs ZIM match players list

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande.

IND vs ZIM - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Aleem Dar

Match Referee: David Boon

