India women: Deepti Sharma's 3 best knocks in WODIs

Deepti Sharma's all-round performances have made her a key part of the Indian women's side since 2014. Sharma's biggest upcoming challenges are her Test debut against England in June followed by a competitive three-match WODI and WT20I series.

Sharma's debut with the bat in WODI might not have been magical, but she did go on to play some knocks that bolstered the Indian middle-order. She has 1488 runs from 58 matches at an average of 39.15.

Ahead of India women's tour of England, we take a look at some of her best knocks in WODIs.

#1 2017: Deepti Sharma cracks 188 vs Ireland women

Potchefstroom saw a Deepti Sharma special as she breezed her way to a fluent 188 off 160 balls.

Opening the innings with Punam Raut, who compiled a fine century (109 off 116), the duo put on a massive 320-run stand for the opening wicket.

Sharma's knock was studded with 27 fours and two sixes as India finished with 358 for 2 in their 50 overs. In response, Ireland were dismissed for 109.

#2 2018: 79 vs South Africa Women

The match may have gone the SA women's way, but Sharma's patient 79 added some teeth to the Indian innings.

With fellow opener Smriti Mandhana out for a duck, Sharma held the fort with a 112-ball-79 and stitched up valuable partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur (47) and Veda Krishnamurthy (83) to help India reach 240.

SA chased down the target with seven wickets to spare. Laura Wolvaardt (59), Mignon du Preez (90*) and Dane Van Niekerk (41*) saw the side home comfortably.

#3 2017: Deepti Sharma's 78 vs Sri Lanka women

India put up 232 on the board after electing to bat first and rode on knocks from Sharma (78) and Mithali Raj (53). Batting at No.3, the all-rounder smacked ten fours to help India set a modest target.

A tight bowling performance won the game for India as they restricted SL to 216 for 7 to win by 16 runs.

India Women squad for Test & ODI:

Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India Women squad for T20I:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.