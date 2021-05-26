India women: Deepti Sharma's 3 best WODI spells

Deepti Sharma has been one of the dependable names in India's women's limited-overs setup. Besides being lethal with the ball, the UP allrounder is more than handy with the bat - a reason why she finds herself on the plane to England for the one-off Test, followed by the three-match WODIs series and as many WT20Is.

Sharma made her debut in 2014 against South Africa Women in Bangalore. While she had a forgettable outing with the bat, she made a mark with the ball chipping in with a spell of 2/35. India may have been overpowered by Nadine Moodley and Mignon du Preez's performances, but Sharma did enough to impress.

Sharma features in the ODI side with 1488 runs and 65 wickets from 58 matches. As she prepares to take the field against England, we take a look at her best ODI spells.

1. 2016: Deepti Sharma's 6/20 vs Sri Lanka women

Sharma helped India in notching up a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka women in the ICC Women's Championship at Ranchi. Batting first, the visitors were able to put up just 112 runs on the board after Sharma dented SL's batting with her offbreak.

Deepti Sharma played picked up a six-wicket haul against SL women

The chase was made easy by Veda Krishnamurthy, who compiled a patient 61. Sharma also played her part with the bat, scoring 28 off 59 balls.

2. 2016: Deepti Sharma's 4/23 vs Sri Lanka women

Another scintillating bowling performance by Sharma in the same series saw India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. Her 4/23 spell restricted the visitors to 178 for 9. India rode on performances from Smriti Mandhana (46) and Mithali Raj (53) to chase down the target in 43.1 overs.

3. 2017: Deepti Sharma's 3/47 vs England women

Sharma made her mark in the ICC Women's World Cup with her 3/47 spell against England, which helped India win the game by 35 runs. Batting first, India set a 282-run target on the back of a Mandhana masterclass (90) and a fluent knock by Raj (71).

In reply, England fell short of the target by 35 runs despite fighting knocks by Heather Knight (46) and Fran Wilson (81). Sharma dismissed Nat Sciver, Danni Wyatt and Anya Shrubsole as the visitors couldn't get past 246.

India Women's squad for Tests and ODIs against England: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (V), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India Women's squad for WT20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.