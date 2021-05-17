India Women's Cricket: Top 3 Shafali Verma's T20I performances

Shafali Verma was awarded for her consistent performances in T20I cricket. The opener received her maiden ODI and Test call-up for Indian Women's team's tour of England, which starts with a one-off Test on June 16 in Bristol followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Verma's crisp, hard-hitting ability with a penchant for big runs is why she finds herself leading the ICC's T20I batting rankings with 776 points.

The Haryana youngster's addition makes her a valuable asset to the team as her quick scoring helps the side get off to breezy starts. She heads into the ODI setup after racking up 617 runs from 22 T20Is at an average of 29.38.

Ahead of the tour, we take a look at some of her best T20I knocks.

#1 Shafali Verma's 73 v West Indies, Gros Islet, 2019

Shafali Verma's 49-ball-73 was studded with six fours and four sixes as India set a competitive 185 for 4 in their 20 overs against the Windies Women. She and Smriti Mandhana (67) stitched a 143-run partnership at Gros Islet that helped the side win by 84 runs.

It was a comprehensive bowling performance by the visitors as tweakers Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav picked up two wickets each to hold the hosts to 101.

#2 Shafali Verma's 60 v South Africa, Lucknow, 2021

In a tricky small chase of 113, Shafali Verma cracked a 30-ball-60 to help the side reach the target in 11 overs.

Although she fell before India could reach the target, Mandhana (48* off 28) ensured the chase was comfortable.

The damage was done by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/9) as SA women failed to get going and stitch partnerships.

#3 Shafali Verma's 49 v Australia, Melbourne, 2020

It was a close win for India in Melbourne during the Australia Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series as they chased down 174 in their 20 overs.

Shafali Verma's stroke-filled 28-ball-49 comprised of eight fours and a six. Verma's fluency was the highlight of the innings as she looked absolutely at ease against the Aussie bowling attack.

Useful knocks from Mandhana (55) and Jemimah Rodrigues (30) helped the side win by seven wickets and two balls.

Earlier, it was a batting masterclass by Ashleigh Gardner (93 off 57). The Australian's belted 11 fours and three sixes as the side reached 173 for 5.

Skipper Meg Lanning (37 off 22) dropped anchor at the other end as the duo put up 79 runs for the fourth wicket.

Test & ODI squad: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur