India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19, 2nd Warm-Up Match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

India will square off against Australia in the second warm-up game of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup at the Steyn School in Dainfern on Monday (December 9).

Both teams are firm favourites to win this year’s World Cup. India are looking very strong on paper as they have announced an experienced squad. The team includes the likes of Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma, who have represented them with aplomb. The team will be high on confidence, coming off a 4-0 win over hosts South Africa in the recently concluded T20 series.

Meanwhile, Australia have also announced a strong strong squad for the World Cup. Up to eight members of the team have played domestic cricket before, while the likes of Amy Smith and Ella Hayward have also participated in the Women’s Big Bash League. So, the Aussies are once again going to be the hot favourites to win the competition.

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Match Details

Match: India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19, 2nd Warm-Up Match

Date and Time: January 9, 2022, Monday; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Steyn School, Dainfern, South Africa

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Steyn School is Dainfern is expected to offer a well-balanced track. The quick bowlers are expected to generate some seam movement in the initial overs, while spinners could come to the party late on. Overall, it should be a batting-friendly pitch, and the ball should come nicely onto the bat.

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Weather Forecast

It;s expected to be cloudy in Dainfern on matchday, with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity during the game is expected to be around 50 percent and wind speed 10 km/h. There are no chances of rain during the game.

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Probable XIs

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD

Australia Women U19

Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys McKenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson. Non-travelling reserves: Paris Hall, Samira Dimeglio, Sara Kennedy, Olivia Henry, Ananaya Sharma

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Match Prediction

Both teams are expected to use most of their players during the game, so they can figure out their best playing XI for the World Cup.

More than winning, the teams will look to keep an eye on the performances of all their players. However, the Indian team looks more experienced on paper and are expected to edge out the Aussies.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

