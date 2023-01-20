India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19, Super Six: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India Women will square off against Australia Women in the Super Six game of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup 2023. The North-West University No. 1 Ground in Potchefstroom will host this exciting match.

The Indian team started the World Cup on a high, finishing the group stage without losing a single game. Team India finished at the top of the Group D points table with six points and a net run rate of +4.039.

The Shafali Verma-led side will now turn their attention to the Super Six round of the competition, where they face the mighty Aussies in their upcoming game.

After starting the tournament with a shocking loss against Bangladesh, the Australian team won back-to-back games to finish second place in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +3.015. The Aussies have a tough task ahead as they take on an in-form Indian team in their first game of the Super Six.

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Match Details

Match: India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19, Super Six

Date and Time: January 21, 2023, Saturday, 05:15 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No.1 Ground, Potchefstroom

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the North-West University No.1 Ground in Potchefstroom is expected to offer a well-balanced wicket for the game. There will be some help for the seam bowlers initially, while the spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game. The batters will need to be a bit cautious in the beginning, while they can play their shots later. The average first innings score at the venue is 90-100.

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Weather Forecast

It is expected to be partly cloudy in Potchefstroom on the match day but there are no chances of the rain. Temperatures are forecast to hover around the 33-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 30s.

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Probable XIs

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Sonia Mehdiya, Hrishita Basu (WK), Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam MD.

Australia Women U19

Kate Pelle (wk), Sianna Ginger, Claire Moore, Ella Hayward, Amy Smith, Lucy Hamilton, Rhys McKenna (C), Ella Wilson, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth, Maggie Clark

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Match Prediction

The opening duo of Shweta Sehrawat and Shafali Verma have played a crucial role in the team's success this season. They have amassed 197 and 124 runs, respectively, from three games. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap has led the bowling department, picking up five wickets from two games at an average of 5.20.

The Aussies, on the other hand, have played as a combined unit throughout the tournament. Ella Hayward has been the most consistent player in the team so far. She has played some important knocks for her team, while picking up some crucial wickets with the ball. She will be looking to get more support from other players in the upcoming games.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win this game.

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

