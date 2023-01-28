India Women U19 vs England Women U19, Final: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India will lock horns with England in the final of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday (January 29) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Team India continued their dominant run in the tournament as they registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the New Zealand team and booked a place in the final of the World Cup.

Bowling first, India restricted their opponents to a below-average total of 107 runs in 20 overs. The batters of the team did the rest of the job as they chased down the target easily with 34 balls to spare.

England, on the other hand, beat Australia by three runs in a nail-biting game and secured a place in the final of the competition. The English team has played really well throughout the tournament as they haven’t lost a single game till now.

Batting first, the English team did not fare well with the bat as they got bowled out for just 99 runs. However, the bowling unit led the team's recovery as they bowled the Aussies out for 96 runs and won the game by three runs.

India Women U19 vs England Women U19 Match Details

Match: India Women U19 vs England Women U19, Final

Date and Time: January 29 2022, Sunday, 05:15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

India Women U19 vs England Women U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is expected to offer a well-balanced track with plenty of help for everyone. There will be some assistance for quick bowlers initially, while the spin bowlers are expected to play a major role throughout the game. The batters need to adjust to the pace and bounce of the pitch, so they can exploit the conditions later. The average first innings score at the venue is 120-130.

India Women U19 vs England Women U19 Weather Forecast

It is expected to be partly cloudy in Potchefstroom on match day but the chances of rain are very less. Temperatures are expected to hover around the 30-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 30s.

India Women U19 vs England Women U19 Probable XIs

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Hrishita Basu (WK), Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

England Women U19

Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Charis Pavely, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Sophia Smale, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

India Women U19 vs England Women U19 Match Prediction

Parshavi Chopra led the bowling unit of the Indian team once again as she notched up a match-winning three-fer against New Zealand and played a vital role in the team’s victory. She got brilliant support from opener Shweta Sehrawat, who played a match-winning knock of 61 runs off just 45 balls to help her team cross the finish line.

Meanwhile, it was a combined effort from the English team as they beat a strong Aussie side in their previous game. Hannah Baker and Grace Scrivens picked up three and two wickets respectively and bowled match-winning spells for their team. However, they will be looking to get more support from the batting unit in the final game of the tournament.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win this match.

India Women U19 vs England Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

