India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will lock horns against the Alyssa Healy-led Australian side in the first T20I of the three-match series on January 5, Friday, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Australia’s tour of India started on a disappointing note as they lost the four-day One-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium, but they redeemed themselves for the loss by showcasing their prowess in the ODI series. The 50-over series saw Australia completing a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts.

After the massive setback, the Women in Blue will now aim to finish the T20I series on a high and defeat the visitors on home soil. As for India, Deepti Sharma has been one of the finest performers against the Women in Yellow, while Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have put up noteworthy performances in the format of late.

On the other hand, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner, two of the most dominating players in the shorter format, will be the ones to watch out for. Phoebe Litchfield had a brilliant outing in the ODI leg of the tour as she notched up half-centuries in the first and second ODIs before getting to the triple-digit mark in the third ODI.

Beth Mooney is the leading run-scorer against India, with 817 runs to her account at 48.05. Skipper Alyssa Healy found her mojo in the third ODI and will be hoping to repeat the heroics in the forthcoming game, making the encounter even more interesting.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I, Australia Women tour of India

Date and Time: January 5, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

India and Australia have squared off against each other on 31 occasions, with the Australian side holding the upper hand over India. Of the 31 games, the Aussies have emerged victorious on 23 occasions while the Women in Blue have managed to win only 6 games, with one game ending in a tie and one seeing no result.

Matches Played: 31

India Women: 6

Australia Women: 23

No result: 1

Tied: 1

India Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The surface at the DY Patil Stadium is known to be batter-friendly, with high-scoring clashes witnessed in the past. Spinners might get a little help on this track, but batters will make the most of it. A high-scoring contest will be on the cards if batters of both teams find the rhythm and manage to get going in the early stages.

India Women vs Australia Women Weather Report

The weather in Navi Mumbai will remain clear throughout the day, with no prediction of rain. The players will find the conditions favorable as the humidity is expected to be around 49%.

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Anabel Sutherland, Elysse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Alana King

India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Both teams boast of some hard-hitting batters, and with the pitch being favorable to bat on, it’ll be an interesting affair. Looking at the forms of both sides in the white-ball format, Australia have a higher chance of winning the upcoming game but expect the Indian side to put up a fight.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1 and Sports18 2

Live Streaming: JioCinema

