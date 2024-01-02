India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between India Women and Australia Women will be played on January 2. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the final game of this tour before the action shifts to Navi Mumbai for the T20I series.

After winning the first ODI, Australia Women carried forward the winning momentum and won the second game to take an unassailable lead in the series. However, they had to work hard for the thrilling three-run win on Saturday.

After electing to bat first, Phoebe Litchfield (63) and Ellyse Perry (50) hit fifties but Deepti Sharma derailed the Southern Stars by picking up a fifer. Alana King at the backend of the innings played a fantastic cameo of 28* off 17 balls to take the visitors to 258/8.

In reply, Richa Ghosh batted at three and played a brilliant knock of 96. Her departure in the 44th over helped Australia Women storm back into the contest. They displayed nerves of steel to ultimately emerge victorious by three runs.

India Women failed to close out the chase after being in a very good position. Also, the fielding didn’t help their cause as they dropped seven catches in total. With two back-to-back losses, the hosts will have to bring out their A-game to finish the series on a high.

Australia Women displayed a solid performance in both games and will be high on confidence. They will be looking to whitewash the Women in Blue when they take the field in the third ODI on Wednesday.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI, Australia Women tour of India 2023

Date and Time: January 2 2024, Tuesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

India Women and Australia Women have faced each other 52 times in ODI cricket. Australia Women have a clear dominance as they have won 42 times whereas India Women have managed to win only 10 games.

Matches played: 52

India Women won: 10

Australia Women won: 42

India Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium is slow in nature. We saw the ball spin square in the second game and the batters will have to work hard for their runs. The spinners will get plenty of assistance from the surface and anything around 250 will be a good total to defend here.

India Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to be in the high-20s, with a 47% humidity throughout the day.

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

India Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

With Australia Women having the winning momentum on their side, the hosts clearly have an uphill task on their hands.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this clash.

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming Details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema

