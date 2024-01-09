India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia will square off in the final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, January 9, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After India took a 1-0 lead, Australia won the second game to level the series/he two sides will now fight for ultimate glory in the decider.

India bagged a massive nine-wicket victory in the first game to take an early lead and move closer to the series win. A brilliant show with the ball by Titas Sadhu (4/17), followed by a record 137-run opening stand between openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, helped India bag a win.

The Women in Blue could not replicate a similar performance in the second T20I and ended up losing the game. After being put to bat first, they could manage to compile only 130 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Combined efforts from Georgia Wareham (2), Annabel Sutherland (2), Kim Garth (2) and Ashleigh Gardner (1) helped Australia set themselves an easy target.

Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney started well with the bat and shared a 51-run partnership before the former was dismissed. India bounced back in the game after dismissing Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath, who had been finding boundaries at regular intervals.

Though the Indian side managed to restrict the Australian side in the middle overs, a couple of bad overs towards the end led to Ellyse Perry making the most of the available conditions. The all-rounder notched up an unbeaten 21-ball 34 and finished the game off with a magnificent six, thereby helping her side level the series in her milestone 300th international game.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I, Australia Women tour of India

Date and Time: January 9, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

Australia have dominated India in the 33 games that the two sides have played so far. After losing the first T20I, Australia bettered their head-to-head numbers and took their tally to 24 wins against India, as compared to the latter’s seven.

Matches Played: 33

India Women: 7

Australia Women: 24

No result: 1

Tied: 1

India Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The team chasing at the venue makes the most out of the conditions at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It has been evident in the past two games that the dew factor helps the batters in the second half while the bowlers benefit in the first innings. The pitch is likely to act similarly in the upcoming contest too.

India Women vs Australia Women Weather Report

Navi Mumbai’s weather will remain clear throughout the match, with no predictions of rain.

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Anabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Both teams would give their 100% to win the series 2-1. While Australia have momentum on their side, India will be pumped up to repeat the heroics from the first game. As has been observed in the previous two games, the team batting second will have an upper hand in the contest.

Prediction: Chasing team to win.

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1 and Sports18 2

Live Streaming: JioCinema

