India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

India Women are set to host Australia Women for a three-match ODI series from December 28th to January 2nd, 2024, all hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India Women secured their historic first-ever Test triumph against Australia since 1977, emerging victorious by eight wickets.

India amassed a total of 406 runs in their first innings, with notable contributions from Deepti Sharma (78) and Smriti Mandhana (74), despite the challenges posed by Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, who claimed four wickets for 100 runs.

The Indian bowlers, spearheaded by Pooja Vastrakar's four wickets for 53 runs and Sneh Rana's three wickets for 56 runs, restricted Australia to 219 in their first innings.

In the second innings, India chased down the target with a composed 75 for 2, led by Mandhana's unbeaten 38. This secured the historic win over Australia, who managed scores of 261 in their second innings, with Tahlia McGrath top-scoring with 73 and Rana once again making a significant impact with four wickets for 63 runs.

Looking ahead, the India Women's ODI team, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, features key players like Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, and Sneh Rana. Exciting prospects Shreyanka Patil, Saiqa Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, and Titas Sadhu are poised to make their ODI debuts.

Australia Women, captained by Alyssa Healy and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, boast a formidable lineup including Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, and Jess Jonassen.

After the ODI series, a three-match T20I series is scheduled at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, starting on January 5th to January 9th, 2024.

India Women vs Australia Women Head to Head in ODI:

Australia Women have consistently outperformed India Women in ODIs, winning 40 out of their 50 encounters. However, India Women are eager to change this narrative and put an end to their string of defeats in the upcoming matches.

Their last encounter was in March 2022 at the ICC Women's World Cup where Australia won, and before that, in September 2021, India Women toured Australia, losing the series with a 2-1 score.

Matches Played: 50

India won: 10

Australia won: 40

India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, 28 December, 2023

1st ODI - India Women vs Australia Women - 01:30 PM

Saturday, 30 December, 2023

2nd ODI - India Women vs Australia Women - 01:30 PM

Tue, 02 January, 2024

3rd ODI - India Women vs Australia Women - 01:30 PM

India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2023 will be streamed live in India on JioCinema, and Sports18 will broadcast all three matches on television.

Live Streaming: JioCInema App & website

Live Telecast: Sports18

India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

