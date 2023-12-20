India Women vs Australia Women, Only Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Australia Women are touring India for a multi-format series. The tour begins on December 21 with a one-off Test. It will be followed by a three-match ODI series and the tour will conclude with three T20Is in Navi Mumbai.

The Test and the ODIs will be played at iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai before the action shifts to Navi Mumbai.

India Women are coming off a sensational win over England Women in the Test held in Navi Mumbai. On the back of fifties from Shubha Satheesh (69), Jemimah Rodrigues (68), Yastika Bhatia (66) and Deepti Sharma (67), India Women posted 428 on the board.

A fifer from Deepti helped them knock over England Women on 136. After setting a target of 479, the bowlers then stepped up and dismissed the visitors on 131 to win the game by a big margin of 347 runs. The Indian side and will be hoping to emulate the same performance against the Australia Women.

Alyssa Healy has been named as the captain of the Southern Stars in all three formats after Meg Lanning retired. Their last international assignment was against West Indies Women in October at home where they emerged victorious.

The Southern Stars have had a training camp in Mumbai for the last few days and will be looking to adapt to the conditions quickly. They will be looking to bring out their A-game and start the tour on a winning note.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, Only Test, Australia Women tour of India 2023

Date and Time: December 21st Thursday to December 24th Sunday, 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

India Women and Australia Women have faced each other in 10 Tests so far. Australia Women have won four of those whereas six have ended in a draw. India Women are yet to win a Test against Australia Women.

Matches played: 10

India Women won: 0

Australia Women won: 4

Draw: 6

India Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The surface at Wankhede Stadium is spin-friendly in nature. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here. They will have to work hard for runs as it won’t be easy to bat on as the game progresses.

India Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai on all four days will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be in the mid-20s, with no chance of rain predicted.

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

India Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women

Probable XI

Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King/Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

The India Women are coming off a win over England Women in the Test and will be high in confidence. The Australia Women will have to fire in unison to stop this Indian side in the Test in Mumbai.

Both sides have quality players on their side and expect a draw in the one-off Test.

Prediction: Expect the match to end in a draw.

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming Details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema

