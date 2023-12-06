India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India Women will face England Women in the first game of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday, December 6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have a young, but strong squad at their disposal. Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque earned their maiden T20I call-ups after they impressed across formats over the last nine months.

Shreyanka performed brilliantly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). She was also stupendous for India A in the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup.

Shreyanka also finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) while playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Saika, on the other hand, grabbed the limelight after her impressive showing for the Mumbai Indians in the WCPL.

England earlier included left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone in their squad after she recovered from a shoulder injury that she sustained earlier this year. The focus will be on Bess Heath, who performed well for the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred.

Mahika Gaur, who recently made her debut for England after bidding adieu to the United Arab Emirates, will also be in action.

India Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I, England Women tour of India

Date and Time: December 6, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

Out of the 27 T20Is they have played against each other, England have won 20 while India won seven. At home, India have won two out of nine T20Is against England, losing seven.

Matches Played: 27

India Women: 7

England Women: 20

No result: 0

India Women vs England Women Pitch Report

Mumbai has always been a high-scoring venue where batters can play their shots on the up. Bowlers are likely to find it tough to adjust to the conditions. Fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

India Women vs England Women Weather Report

Playing conditions in Mumbai are expected to be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

India Women vs England Women Probable XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriques, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque

England Women

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (C), Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn/Charlie Dean, Mahika Gaur, Lauren Bell

India Women vs England Women Match Prediction

Both India and England have well-balanced teams and it’s tough to separate them. Given the conditions, the chasing team is likely to finish on the winning side.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

India Women vs England Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

