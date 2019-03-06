India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I: Match details, Key Players, and Predicted XI
The Indian Women Team is set to host the England Women for the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After tasting defeat in the opening T20I, the hosts will be eager to bounce back in the upcoming match while the English side will try to seal the series in the second game.
The pressure is on India to deliver without their regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Having lost the ODI series, England has a golden opportunity to end this tour on a high.
The Indian team lost the opening T20I by 41 runs while chasing 161 runs on the board. Having won the toss, the hosts elected to field first, but the decision backfired soon enough as England got off to a flying start.
Indian Women have an uphill task ahead of them as they have to win both the remaining matches to clinch this T20I series. Smriti Mandhana, the stand-in captain, will have to lead by example with the bat if India wants to stay alive in this series. The home side will be eyeing to land a counter punch in the upcoming match to level the series.
Post their ODI series defeat, the England Women made an emphatic start to the three-match T20I series and won the first game comprehensively against an in-form Indian team.
The visitors batted exceptionally well in the first innings to bring the high-flying Indian team on the backfoot. India's batting lineup perished under pressure and kept losing wickets on a regular interval during the chase.
English wicket-keeper Tammy Beaumont was declared the Player of the Match for her winning contribution of 62(57) runs. England will be hoping for the same kind of dominant performance in the second game to wrap up the T20I series.
GAME DETAILS
Date: Thursday, 7 March 2019
Time: 11:00 AM IST
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
League: England Women tour of India
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar (Website, App)
Ground Stats T20
Total Matches- 2
Matches won batting first- 1
Matches won bowling first- 1
Average 1st Inns scores- 139
Average 2nd Inns scores- 120
Highest total recorded- 160/4 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW
Lowest total recorded- 118/10 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS
Highest score chased- 122/2 (15.3 Ov) by AUS vs IND
Lowest score defended- 160/4 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW
Team News
England Women:
- Georgia Elwiss will miss the remaining matches following her back injury.
India Women:
- Arundhati Reddy may be replaced by Anuja Patil or Ekta Bisht in the starting lineup.
SQUADS
England Women:
Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Freya Davies
India Women:
Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad
KEY PLAYERS
England Women
- Tammy Beaumont
- Heather Knight(c)
- Danielle Wyatt
India Women
- Smriti Mandhana(c)
- Mithali Raj
- Deepti Sharma
Probable Playing XI
England Women: Tammy Beaumont(w), Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross
India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy/Anuja Patil/Ekta Bisht, Taniya Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav