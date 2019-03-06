India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I: Match details, Key Players, and Predicted XI

England Women drew first blood in the opening T20I

The Indian Women Team is set to host the England Women for the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After tasting defeat in the opening T20I, the hosts will be eager to bounce back in the upcoming match while the English side will try to seal the series in the second game.

The pressure is on India to deliver without their regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Having lost the ODI series, England has a golden opportunity to end this tour on a high.

The Indian team lost the opening T20I by 41 runs while chasing 161 runs on the board. Having won the toss, the hosts elected to field first, but the decision backfired soon enough as England got off to a flying start.

Indian Women have an uphill task ahead of them as they have to win both the remaining matches to clinch this T20I series. Smriti Mandhana, the stand-in captain, will have to lead by example with the bat if India wants to stay alive in this series. The home side will be eyeing to land a counter punch in the upcoming match to level the series.

Post their ODI series defeat, the England Women made an emphatic start to the three-match T20I series and won the first game comprehensively against an in-form Indian team.

The visitors batted exceptionally well in the first innings to bring the high-flying Indian team on the backfoot. India's batting lineup perished under pressure and kept losing wickets on a regular interval during the chase.

English wicket-keeper Tammy Beaumont was declared the Player of the Match for her winning contribution of 62(57) runs. England will be hoping for the same kind of dominant performance in the second game to wrap up the T20I series.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 7 March 2019

Advertisement

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

League: England Women tour of India

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar (Website, App)

Ground Stats T20

Total Matches- 2

Matches won batting first- 1

Matches won bowling first- 1

Average 1st Inns scores- 139

Average 2nd Inns scores- 120

Highest total recorded- 160/4 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW

Lowest total recorded- 118/10 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS

Highest score chased- 122/2 (15.3 Ov) by AUS vs IND

Lowest score defended- 160/4 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW

Team News

England Women:

Georgia Elwiss will miss the remaining matches following her back injury.

India Women:

Arundhati Reddy may be replaced by Anuja Patil or Ekta Bisht in the starting lineup.



SQUADS

England Women:

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Freya Davies

India Women:

Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad

KEY PLAYERS

England Women

Tammy Beaumont

Heather Knight(c)

Danielle Wyatt

India Women

Smriti Mandhana(c)

Mithali Raj

Deepti Sharma

Probable Playing XI

England Women: Tammy Beaumont(w), Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy/Anuja Patil/Ekta Bisht, Taniya Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav