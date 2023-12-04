India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

India Women are set to host England Women for a three-match T20I series taking place between December 6 and 10, 2023. All the games will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India enters this game on a high note, having clinched the inaugural Asian Games Women's T20I trophy. They defeated Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the semi-finals and final, respectively, to clinch the trophy.

India's recent encounter with England in T20Is was in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, following a 2-1 series defeat during their England tour.

Saika Ishaque, who impressed one and all in the Women's Premier League 2023, has earned her debut national call-up in the T20I squad. Shreyanka Patil, known for her crafty leg-breaks and unconventional batting, has also secured her maiden T20I selection.

Meanwhile, England Women, having faced a setback with a 2-1 loss to Sri Lanka Women in September 2023, will aim for a comeback. The visitors will be led by Heather Knight, and boast experienced players like Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Danni Wyatt.

Following the T20Is, an exclusive Test match will be held at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on December 14, Thursday.

India Women vs England Women Head to Head in T20I

In T20Is, England Women have displayed remarkable supremacy over India Women, having lost just seven games in 27 meetings. On the flip side, India Women are determined to reverse this trend and break their streak of losses in the upcoming matches.

Matches Played: 27

India won: 7

England won: 20

India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, December 6

1st T20I - India Women vs England Women, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 07.00 pm

Saturday, December 9

2nd T20I - India Women vs England Women, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 07.00 pm

Sunday, December 10

3rd T20I - India Women vs England Women, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 07.00 pm

India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

In India, the live streaming of the India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2023 will be available on JioCInema & FanCode, while Sports18 will live telecast all three matches.

Live Streaming: JioCInema & FanCode

Live Telecast: Sports18

UK: Sky Sports, SKY GO app

India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

India Women

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, and Titas Sadhu.

England Women

Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur, and Sarah Glenn.