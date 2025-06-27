India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Indian Women's team is all set to contest in a five-match T20I series against England Women from June 28 to July 12. Nottingham, Bristol, The Oval, Manchester and Birmingham will be hosting the games of the series.

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India, while Smriti Mandhana will act as her deputy. Both veteran cricketers will look to help the side in securing their maiden T20 series win in England. They will have support from players like Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

In their last T20I series, India prevailed 2-1 over the West Indies on home soil. Mandhana (193 runs) was the top batter, while Deepti Sharma (3 wickets) returned as the best bowler among the current squad members.

Meanwhile, England, who will be led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, completed a 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies in their last T20I assignment. Sophia Dunkley (108 runs) and Linsey Smith (7 wickets) were the top performers from the current squad and will look to maintain the same form.

Both teams last met in a T20I series in December 2023 in India, where the England Women completed a 2-1 victory. It will be interesting to see if the Indian team can create history in this series.

India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, June 28

1st T20I - England Women vs India Women, Nottingham, 7:00 PM (2:30 PM Local)

Tuesday, July 1

2nd T20I - England Women vs India Women, Bristol, 11:00 PM (6:30 PM Local)

Friday, July 4

3rd T20I - England Women vs India Women, The Oval, 11:05 PM (6:35 PM Local)

Wednesday, July 9

4th T20I - England Women vs India Women, Manchester, 11:00 PM (6:30 PM Local)

Saturday, July 12

5th T20I - England Women vs India Women, Birmingham, 11:05 PM (6:35 PM Local)

India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the game on the television sets in India. The Sony Sports Ten 3 will have the live-streaming happening in the Hindi language, while the broadcast for the Tamil & Telugu fans will be available on Sony Sports Ten 4.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will telecast the T20I series on TV in England. The viewers can live-stream the game on Sky Sports Now and the Sky Go app.

India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2025: Full Squads

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare

England Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Emy Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong

