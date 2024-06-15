India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The three-match ODI series between India Women and South Africa Women starts on Sunday (June 16). BCCI is set to host the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The two teams faced each other previously in the ICC World Cup 2022 held in March, South Africa won the match by three wickets. India had to defend seven runs in the last over, but they failed to defend. India played their last ODI against Australia in the three-match game, but the Aussies washed out India with a 3-0 defeat in Wankhede.

The BCCI has designated Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, while Smriti Mandhana shall be her deputy. Conversely, the CSA has named Laura Wolvaardt as the captain of the team. Both teams exhibit a notable combination of experience and talent.

Asha Sobhana is all set to make a debut for the Indian Cricket Team in the ODI after her splendid performances in the WPL and the T20I games. Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and Priya Punia have also been added to the squad for their international comeback.

India Women vs South Africa Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI, South Africa Women vs India Women 2024

Date and Time: June 16, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

India Women and South Africa Women have faced each other 28 times, with India emerging victorious in 15 matches and South Africa having won 12 with one match ending up in a no result.

Matches Played: 28

South Africa: 12

India: 15

No result: 1

India Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru distinguished by its compact boundaries, offers an ideal environment for batsmen in limited-overs cricket. It's known for its lively surface, attracting many fast bowlers to show off their skills on its tough turf. Batting second could be advantageous and on the winning side.

India Women vs South Africa Women Weather Report

The temperature in Bengaluru on Sunday is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius with cloudy weather and a 50% chance of rain during the day.

India Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Priya Punia, Asha Sobhana / Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune

India Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

Both teams have balanced squads and expect a fiercely competitive match. India has the home advantage, while South Africa brings valuable experience from their recent 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka.

Prediction: South Africa to win this contest.

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18 network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema app and website

