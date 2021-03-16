Poonam Yadav admits spinners have failed to deliver against South Africa

Senior Indian leg spinner Poonam Yadav admitted that the slow bowling department has let the team down in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

The Indian Women went down to South Africa by seven wickets in the fourth ODI in Lucknow, to hand an unassailable 3-1 lead to the visitors. Poonam Yadav has not been able to take a single wicket in the four matches so far.

Speaking at a virtual pre-match press conference ahead of the final ODI on Wednesday, the 29-year-old said that the spinners are focusing on how to make an impact when the pitch isn't offering assistance.

"We beat South Africa in South Africa and also when they came here. But our spin attack hasn't been that successful now. So, we talk about what we can work on in the practice sessions. We discuss that if the wicket isn't assisting then next what? When the wicket isn't helping, what changes can we make, we are focussing on that," said Yadav.

A valiant knock from @raut_punam goes in vain as South Africa win the 4th @Paytm #INDWvSAW ODI by 7 wickets.



📸📸 pic.twitter.com/fNaINNhGZE — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 14, 2021

"In T20s we will try to do better" - Poonam Yadav

Although the ODI series did not go their way, Poonam Yadav is confident the team will put up a better showing in the three-match T20I series.

"In T20s, we will try to do better. Maybe we weren't able to implement our plans in ODIs. But we are working on it and will improve in the matches ahead," she asserted.

On her own below-par performance, Poonam Yadav said:

"Being a senior player, I haven't been able to fulfil in these matches the role I have in the team. But going ahead, I will try and perform as per the needs of the team, because in T20, if you can't go in for wickets, you can't contain.”

Poonam Yadav revealed that she has added some variations to her bowling during the break forced by COVID-19. She, however, added that some work still needs to be done in that area.

"I have added variations. I have added the flipper, tried it in the match but we are playing after a long time due to COVID-19. May be it will take a little more time for us to settle down. I need to work more on the flipper," said the leggie.

Yadav also went on to admit that Harmanpreet Kaur's bowling is a bonus for the Indian team. The ODI vice-captain has scalped a couple of wickets with her off-spin in the ongoing series.

"We talk a little, she asks how her ball was because being on the field, only a bowler can help the other. She has been working on her bowling and has done well. If she bowls in T20s, it will help our team," Poonam Yadav said on Kaur’s bowling.

Magnificent Mithali! 🙌🙌#TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI runs. 👏👏



What a performer she has been! 👍👍@M_Raj03 @Paytm #INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/qDa6KZymlg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 14, 2021