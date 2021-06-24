India World Test Championship 2021-23 Schedule: Complete Series List and Details

Despite topping the league round, India ended the inaugural ICC World Test Championship as the runners-up. Virat Kohli's men suffered an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the final match played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

India were one of the most consistent sides in the tournament, but the team could not bring its 'A' game to the table when it mattered the most. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli and Co. will be proud of the way they performed and will be eager to carry the momentum into the new cycle of the World Test Championship.

This new cycle will start in July 2021 and end in 2023. According to the original format of this tournament, each country will play three home series and three away series. With India's 2021-23 Future Tour Programmes (FTP) having been released a few years ago, here's a look at the team's schedule for the second World Test Championship.

India ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Series Details

India tour of England, 2021

The Indian cricket team will kick off its new World Test Championship campaign with a five-Test series against England in the United Kingdom. The series is scheduled to begin on August 4 and culminate on September 14.

August 4-8: England vs India, First Test, Trent Bridge

August 12-16: England vs India, Second Test, Lord's

August 25-29: England vs India, Third Test, Headingley

September 2-6: England vs India, Fourth Test, Kennington Oval

September 10-14: England vs India, Fifth Test, Old Trafford

New Zealand tour of India, 2021

India lost all three of their Tests against New Zealand in the first World Test Championship. However, Virat Kohli's men will have an opportunity to avenge those losses later this year. As per the FTP schedule, the Blackcaps will tour India for a two-Test series in November 2021. The schedule for this series is not out yet.

India tour of South Africa, 2021/22

After playing a short series against New Zealand, the Indian cricket team will fly to South Africa for a three-Test series. The series between India and South Africa is scheduled to take place in December 2021 and January 2022.

Sri Lanka tour of India, 2022

Just before the IPL 2022, Sri Lanka will visit India to play a three-match ICC World Test Championship series and a three-match T20I series. The Islanders will find it tough to give India a run for their money in home conditions.

Australia tour of India, 2022

Australia will visit India for a four-Test series in the second half of 2022. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place in India around October and November next year.

India tour of Bangladesh, 2022

India will end their league round of the World Test Championship with a battle against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli's side will play two Tests against their neighbors just after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee