Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer reveals he is now comfortable batting at No. 4

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 06 Mar 2020, 15:24 IST

Shreyas Iyer has made the number 4 position his own but is willing to bat at any position
Shreyas Iyer has made the number 4 position his own but is willing to bat at any position

India's ODI World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand last year exposed the middle-order issues which the Men in Blue had. However, India have since invested in Shreyas Iyer and have reaped the benefits as he has performed at the position with great consistency.

Recently, KL Rahul has also been slotted in the middle-order and now plays as a wicketkeeper-batsman, which has given a different balance to India in white-ball cricket.

Although India lost the ODI series 3-0 against the Kiwis, Iyer and Rahul were the big positives as they showed great form and consistency in the three-match series.

Iyer also brought up his maiden ODI ton in Hamilton and scored two fifties. With every passing game, the batsman is proving that India have finally found their answer to the much-debated number four position.

Iyer was quoted as saying by TOI:


"I do feel comfortable now batting at No. 4. I've done that for a while now and it's beginning to feel like it's the space where I belong."

Iyer is ready to bat wherever the team needed him to as he feels that it is important to focus on team goals at the highest level. The 25-year-old has also cemented his place in the T20I squad and has played some crucial knocks for India like the one in Auckland where the visitors chased down a target in excess of 200.

Iyer also feels that there is no particular method for being a successful T20 player. He asserted:

"In T20, sometimes I feel you've got more time than you think. It's a very short format and everything changes so quickly but if you believe that you have it in you to change the momentum of the game, dictate the pace of the game, you can give yourself as much time as possible."
Published 06 Mar 2020, 14:05 IST
