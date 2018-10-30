×
5 Indian batsmen who hit two ODI 150s in a year

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
167   //    30 Oct 2018, 03:15 IST

One-day international cricket is played between the teams who are awarded the full member status or ODI status by ICC with each innings lasting up to 50 overs.

Top-order batsmen are considered as an indispensable commodity to their team as they contribute by scoring runs with the bat in the initial overs.

Rohit Sharma became the latest to join the list of Indians scoring two ODI 150s in a year. He scored both of his 150s against Windies in Windies tour of India.

In this post, let us have a look at the Indian batsmen to score two ODI 150s in a year.

#1 Sourav Ganguly (1999)

Image result for sourav ganguly 1999

Sourav Ganguly became the first Indian batsmen to score two ODI 150s in a year. He did it in the year 1999.

His first 150 in 1999 was against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 1999 at Taunton. He scored 183 and was dismissed by Pramodya Wickramasinghe. He won the Player of the Match award. He and Dravid scored centuries in that match while the other batsmen struggled to perform with the bat. India posted a total of 373 in 50 overs.

With the help of great bowling performance by Robin Singh, Sri Lanka were bowled out for a total of 216 and lost by 157 runs.

His second 150 in the same year was against New Zealand on 11th November at Gwalior. He scored an unbeaten 155 and helped his team to post a total of 261. He won the Player of the Match award. With the help of great bowling performances by Nikhil Chopra and Anil Kumble, India successfully defended the score and won the match by 14 runs.

#2 Gautam Gambhir (2009)

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir scored his two 150s in 2009. He scored both of his 150s against Sri Lanka.

His first 150 in 2009 was on 5th February at Colombo when India toured Sri Lanka. He scored exactly 150 and was dismissed by Muttiah Muralitharan. He won the Player of the Match award.

India scored 332 in 50 overs. Irfan Pathan was the star performer with the ball as he picked up the wickets of Sanath Jayasuriya, Thilina Kandamby and Muttiah Muralitharan. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 265 and lost by 67 runs.

His second 150 in the same year was on 24 December at Kolkata when Sri Lanka toured India. He scored an unbeaten 150 and helped his team to chase the target of 316 successfully. He won the Player of the Match award but he handed that award to Virat Kohli. Sri Lanka scored 315 in 50 overs with the help of century by Upul Tharanga.

But, India won by seven wickets with the help of centuries by Kohli and Gambhir.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly Greatest Cricketers of All Time ICC ICC ODI Rankings
Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
