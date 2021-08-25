Top 3 batting performances by Indians at Headingley

The third Test of the ongoing Pataudi Trophy between England and India is set to start at Headingley today. India are 1-0 up in the five-match series following their iconic 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's. Historically speaking, India have a decent record at the venue - two wins, three losses, and one draw.

They have won their last two Test encounters at Headingley in 1986 and 2002. However, no member of the current Indian Test squad has played a Test at the venue.

The last Test played at Headingley was the third Ashes Test in 2019, with Ben Stokes' 135* helping England beat Australia by one wicket.

Ahead of the third Test between England and India, let's take a look at the top-three batting performances by an Indian at Headingley.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar - 193 (2002)

Arguably one of the greatest batsmen to ever grace the game, Sachin Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in Tests with 15,921 runs in 200 games at a highly impressive career average of 53.78. His record in England was excellent as well - 1575 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 54, including four centuries and eight half-centuries.

In 2002, India came into the Headingley Test 1-0 down. It was a must-win game for them to stay alive in the series. Batting first, India put up an exceptional showing, scoring 628/8. Tendulkar walked in to bat at 185/2 in the 75th over. His counter-attacking partnership with Sourav Ganguly added 249 runs in just under 60 overs.

The knock came against a competent English bowling attack comprising Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Caddick, Alex Tudor, Ashley Giles and Andrew Flintoff. Tendulkar notched up his 30th Test century in the process, ending the tour on a high after a relatively slow start by his lofty standards. India comfortably won the Test by an innings and 46 runs.

#2 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi - 148 (1967)

One of India's cricketing legends, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, led the country to their first overseas win in New Zealand in 1967, instilling a belief that India can win away from home for generations to come. He scored 2793 runs in 46 Tests at an average of 34.91 and led India to nine Test wins. Pataudi scored 269 runs at an average of 44.83 in the three Tests he played in England.

After England put 550 runs on the board in the first innings of the 1967 Headingley Test, India collapsed for just 164 in their first innings, with the only major contribution coming from Pataudi (64). After being asked to follow on, Pataudi walked in to bat at 228/4, with India still trailing by 158 runs. He put up a 134-run stand with Hanumant Singh for the fifth wicket to help India avoid an innings defeat. By the time he got out, India were leading by 120 runs.

Although India lost the Test by six wickets, Pataudi's runs came in extremely tough situations and is still arguably the best Test hundred by an Indian at Headingley.

#3 Rahul Dravid- 148 (2002)

Rahul Dravid

One of the highest run-getters in the longest format, Rahul Dravid is one of the greatest Test batsmen produced by India. He scored 13288 runs in 164 Tests at an average of 52.31. Dravid scored 1376 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 68.80 in England - the highest for an Indian batsman in England.

Dravid's 148-run knock at Headingley came in the same Test as Tendulkar's 193. He came to the crease at 15/1 after Virender Sehwag got out in the seventh over. Dravid then stitched a slow, steady but crucial 170-run partnership for the second wicket with Sanjay Bangar.

Dravid was adjudged the Man of the Match for his efforts as he arguably batted in the toughest phase of the game. His knock and partnership with Bangar set the perfect stage for Tendulkar and Ganguly to take the attack and deflate England.

