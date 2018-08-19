Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indian Bowlers on Lord's Honor Board

Anant Srivastava
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Aug 2018

Lord's Honors Board

Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket, has a great significance in Cricket. India shares a special bond with this ground. India played its first Test match ever at this ground in 1932. Winning the World Cup 1983 and Natwest series in 2002 have also come on this very ground.

From the very first Test match that was played here in 1884 between England and Australia, Lord's has a tradition of honouring and preserving players' distinctive performances by inscribing them over the Honors Board.

India has always been a strong batting side but always lacked in the bowling department. India always fancied its chances in home conditions with quality spin bowlers but had the tough time with pace bowlers, who could lead India to victories in overseas condition.

But Indian bowlers have delivered significant performances at Lord's to find places at the Honors Board. Let us go through the list of bowlers who have etched their names on the Honor Boards.

#1 Mohammed Nissar

All-India Players
Mohammed Nissar in the right

India was playing their first Test match ever in 1932 (the only Test match on the tour) under the captaincy of Col. C.K Nayudu. Unlike England, India was full of callow players. But they put up a good fight and bundled England at 259 runs in the First Innings. Mohammed Nissar took India's first five-wicket haul (5/93) and thus became the first Indian player to feature on Lord's Honors Board. However, India lost the Test match.

