Sri Lanka tour of India 2022: 3 match-winning spells by Indian bowlers on home soil against Sri Lanka

India's next assignment in the longest format is a two-match series against Sri Lanka. The first Test will be played in Mohali from March 4, and the second will be a day-night affair in Bengaluru starting March 12.

India have been a dominant force over the Sri Lankans in Test matches on home soil. In 20 Tests between the two nations, India have won 11 and drawn nine. Indian bowlers have played a key role in the team's success at home against the island nation.

On that note, here's a look at three such match-winning spells by Indian bowlers on home soil against Sri Lanka:

#1 Venkatapathy Raju - 6/12 in Chandigarh, 1990-91

Venkatapathy Raju bowled an exceptional spell against Sri Lanka .

Venkatapathy Raju bowled an exceptional spell against Sri Lankan in the 1990-91 home series. His figures of 6-12 in Sri Lanka's first innings was the highlight of India's success in the Test.

Batting first on a difficult wicket, India scored 288 in their first innings, with Ravi Shastri (88) being the top scorer. When Sri Lanka came out to bat, Raju created havoc with the ball. In 17.5 overs, he conceded just 12 runs and picked up six wickets.

Aravinda de Silva, Arjuna Ranatunga, and Hashan Tillakaratne were dismissed as Raju broke the backbone of the Sri Lankan middle order. He also accounted for the wickets of Marvan Atapattu, Rumesh Ratnayake and Jayananda Warnaweera. Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 82, and India enforced the follow-on.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 198 in the second innings, with Raju picking up two more wickets. India won the Test by an innings and eight runs, with Raju adjudged the Man of the Match for his exceptional bowling.

#2 Maninder Singh - 7/51 in Nagpur, 1986-87

Maninder Singh picked up 7-51 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur

Sri Lanka toured India for a three-match Test series in 1986-87. After the first Test ended in a draw, the action shifted to Nagpur for the next game.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for a modest total of 204 in the first innings, with Nandlal Yadav picking up five wickets. India put up an impressive show with the bat, scoring 451-6 declared.

The third innings of the Test saw a special bowling performance from Maninder Singh. The left-arm orthodox spinner had the Lankan batters caught in his web as he picked up seven wickets.

His victims included Ratnayake, Roy Dias, Aravinda de Silva, Duleep Menids, Arjuna Ranatunga, Asoka de Silva and Guy De Alwis. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 141 as India won the Test by an innings and 106 runs.

Maninder Singh was named the joint Man of the Match with Dilip Vengsarkar.

#3 Harbhajan Singh - 7/62 in Ahmedabad, 2005-06

Harbhajan Singh picked up seven wickets in the second innings of the Test.

India were 1-0 up in the three-match Test series before the third and final Test of Sri Lanka's tour of India in 2005-06 in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, the hosts scored 398 runs in their first innings, thanks to a brilliant century from VVS Laxman. When it was Sri Lanka's turn to bat, Harbhajan Singh turned the momentum in India's favour by picking up crucial wickets.

He ran through Sri Lanka's top and middle order, picking up the prized scalps of Atapattu, Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara, Thilan Samarweera and Tillakaratne Dilshan. He also accounted for the wickets of Farveez Maharoof and Lasith Malinga, finishing with bowling figures of 7-62. The visitors were bundled out for 206.

Singh picked up three more wickets in the fourth innings as India won by 259 runs to win the series 2-0. The off-spinner was named the Man of the Match for his ten wickets in the Test.

