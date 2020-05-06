Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli's Instagram picture elicits hilarious reactions

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli bat in the top order for the Indian cricket team.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli uploaded a picture on Instagram yesterday where he took a funny dig at Test teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Virat Kohli used the picture of himself taking a one-handed blinder in the slip cordon in the Perth Test match in the 2018-19 series in Australia to troll Cheteshwar Pujara who was left admiring the spectacular catch.

Both Kohli and Pujara are proven slip catchers in the Indian cricket team, with the latter going through mixed phases in between.

Virat Kohli cheekily took the opportunity to remind Pujara to be alert and perform in the slips just like the captain does time and time again.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Virat Kohli wrote:

"First session after lockdown be like 👀 @cheteshwar_pujara I hope you will go for the ball pujji."

Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team were displaced at the top by Australia

The photograph attracted instant reactions from various Indian and international stars of the game.

Cheteshwar Pujara adhered to what his captain had to say and vowed to take slip catches with both hands.

"Yes captain, and I shall catch it with both hands, @virat.kohli."

While Mohammed Shami was left speechless, he commented by referring to Virat Kohli as 'Superman'. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also joined in the list of admirers but tried to troll Virat Kohli on his lacklustre slip fielding in the wintery conditions in England.

"#FakeNews. You could t catch a cold in winter! "

India lost that Test match in Perth by 146 runs despite skipper Virat Kohli scoring a fabulous hundred in the Ist Innings. However, India bounced back to take the series 2-1 to register a historic first ever series triumph down under.

Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team lose top Test rank

The Indian cricket Team's disappointing defeat in the Test series against New Zealand cost them dearly. The Virat Kohli-led team were displaced by Australia at the top of the rankings in the Test rankings.

New Zealand also benefitted from the victory as they jumped above the Indian cricket team to be ranked second with 115 points.

No.1 teams in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings:



Tests ➡️ Australia

ODIs ➡️ England

T20Is ➡️ Australia



Lastest rankings 👉 https://t.co/AeaYDWqlfh pic.twitter.com/uv9hTGkN3L — ICC (@ICC) May 1, 2020

ICC Test Rankings

Australia - 116 points

New Zealand - 115 points

India - 114 points

England - 105 points

Sri Lanka - 91 points

South Africa - 90 points

Pakistan - 86 points

West Indies - 79 points

Afghanistan - 57 points

Bangladesh - 55 points

Zimbabwe - 18 points

Ireland - 0 points.