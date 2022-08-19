“Wishing a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami to everyone celebrating”- From Sachin Tendulkar to Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian cricketers extend wishes on social media

On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2022, several Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, and Cheteshwar Pujara extended their heartfelt wishes on social media.

Taking to Twitter, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

“Wishing everyone a very happy #Janmashtami."

Aakash Chopra shared a post on Twitter in Hindi, which reads:

“Aap sabhi ko Shri Krishna Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkamnaye.”

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina shared a picture of Lord Krishna and wrote:

“On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna guide you to lead your life with joy and shower his divine blessings upon everyone. Wishing everyone a Happy and blessed #Janmashtami.”

Senior Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara also took to the micro-blogging site to share his greetings.

“May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with us and your family. Wishing a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami to everyone celebrating.

Krishnappa Gowtham took to Instagram to share a video with his son dressed as Lord Krishna. Sharing the clip, he captioned:

“Happy Janmashtami from our little world to you all.”

Sheldon Jackson also wished everyone on the auspicious festival and wrote:

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Janmashtami.”

Former Indian cricketer and current West Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwari wrote:

“Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #Janmashtami.”

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja shared a selfie with his wife Rivaba on Instagram, with the caption:

"Festival begins"

Janmashtami - Significance of the festival

Janmashtami is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. It is observed by offering prayers and sweets, fasting, preparing delicacies, night vigils, visiting temples, dance and music performances and participating in the popular Dahi-Handi competition.

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. As per the Western calendar, the special day falls either in August or September. The festival is celebrated by Hindus worldwide.

Edited by Diptanil Roy