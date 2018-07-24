5 Indian Players that England must find a way to go past

Saurabh Ganguly FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

The 5 Match Test Series is expected to be an evenly contested one

The England-India Test Series starting 1st August is one that is expected to be evenly contested and a series in which both the teams have equal chances of winning against the other. While the hosts England will fancy their chances against India in the longest format of the game, India, too, are sensing an opportunity to win a potential Test Series in England, something which they have failed to do despite the historic Test Match win at the Lords in their previous visit.

That being said there are a few concerns in both the teams, something that they would like to work on ahead of a stern Test series comprising of 5 Test matches in a little over six weeks’ time.

However, here are a few Indian players whom England should find a way to get past if they are aiming at a series win. A series win is the least England are expecting after a not so very great sporting summer for the England fans and supporters.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane

Is Rahane still good enough in overseas conditions?

It is true that Rahane hasn’t been his fluent self in the previous few Test series but it is too soon to forget that he has been India’s go-to man in overseas conditions for quite some time now and India must back him to come good in the English conditions.

If Rahane finds his form and rhythm, the middle order looks way more solid and removes the extra bit of pressure on the same batsmen to deliver time and again. It is not without a reason that Rahane has a healthy average in Test Cricket and more so in overseas conditions than in home conditions.

However, if England do manage to pick up Rahane early, they can expose a huge vulnerability in the Indian batting order.

