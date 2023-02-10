Indian team informs match referee that Ravindra Jadeja was applying pain-relief cream: Reports

The Indian management has issued a clarification to ICC match referee Andy Pycroft over the Ravindra Jadeja video that went viral on social media on Day 1 of the first India vs Australia Test in Nagpur. The hosts explained that the all-rounder was applying pain-relief cream to the index finger of his bowling hand in the viral clip.

Jadeja starred with a five-wicket haul on his comeback on Day 1 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test on Thursday, February 9. However, Australian media raised eyebrows after Jadeja was seen taking a substance off the back of pacer Mohammed Siraj's palm with his right hand. The all-rounder seemed to rub the substance on the index finger of his left hand.

The incident in question occurred after Australia had lost half their side with only 120 on the board. Jadeja had claimed three of those scalps, including the big ones of Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37).

According to a report in ESPNcricnfo, following the end of the opening day’s play in Nagpur, Jadeja, India captain Rohit Sharma and the team manager were shown the video clip that went viral. As per the report, Pycroft wanted to inform the Indian team about the incident and Jadeja has not been charged over the controversy.

It is believed that the Australian team also did not raise the matter with the match referee.

“It is not a rank turner” - Ravindra Jadeja opens up after Day 1 heroics

Playing in his first international match since the Asia Cup in the UAE last year, Jadeja made a successful return to the team, claiming 5/47 in 22 overs. Australia were bowled out for a disappointing 177 in 63.5 overs after winning the toss and batting first.

Despite enjoying plenty of success on the opening day of the Nagpur Test, Jadeja refused to term the surface a rank turner. He said:

“It’s not a rank turner. For a first day pitch, it was slow and there wasn’t a lot of bounce as well compared to other wickets. Defending wasn’t as difficult today for batters, but it will happen as the game progresses. That happens in most Test matches. Definitely not a rank turner.”

The 34-year-old added that he used the depth of the crease to try and unsettle the set Aussie duo of Labuschagne and Smith. The left-arm spinner elaborated:

“I was using the crease because all the deliveries were not spinning. To create doubt in the mind of batters, I was going wide of the crease and sometimes bowling from closer to the crease. I was mixing it up.”

India ended Day 1 on 77/1, with skipper Rohit unbeaten on 56 and Ravichandran Ashwin on 0.

