India's 3 best performances in Tests in England

Siddharth Ostwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 547 // 15 Jul 2018, 14:05 IST

India playing away in overseas conditions has always produced some memorable results, albeit a few cherishable. Winning test matches in unfamiliar and hostile surroundings is quite a feat. Such results are the decisive inflection points in India's ascent to the top of world cricket.

Sometimes genius batsmanship, the other times an inspired fast bowling spell, and then quite a few times a display of all-around excellence produced by every member of the team. Such has been the story of some impressive test match victories against England, in England, and they are etched in the neurons of a cricket-obsessed individual like me.

London, 2014

India 295 (Rahane 103, Anderson 4-60) and 342 (Vijay 95, Jadeja 68, Bhuvneshwar 52) beat England 319 (Ballance 110, Plunkett 55*, Bhuvneshwar 6-82) and 223 (Root 66, Ishant 7-74) by 95 runs

Ishant Sharma, bowling short and aggressively, produced one of the most memorable spells in the history of Indian fast bowling. As India completed a 95-run victory, it ended a run of more than three years without an overseas Test victory and left England befuddled and bereft. India's only other win at Lord's came in 1986.

Ajinkya Rahane, en route his brilliant 103, established credentials as India's Mr. Consistent in overseas conditions. He punched, pulled, and timed all the way to his ton. Ishant's career has never quite turned out like that. He pounded life from the Lord's pitch with the old ball, reviving India's spirits as England descended into a self-destructive display of batsmanship. This was the Ishant of India's dreams - but for those who cared to look deeply enough, it was England assisted.