Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's 3 best performances in Tests in England

Siddharth Ostwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
547   //    15 Jul 2018, 14:05 IST

India playing away in overseas conditions has always produced some memorable results, albeit a few cherishable. Winning test matches in unfamiliar and hostile surroundings is quite a feat. Such results are the decisive inflection points in India's ascent to the top of world cricket.

Sometimes genius batsmanship, the other times an inspired fast bowling spell, and then quite a few times a display of all-around excellence produced by every member of the team. Such has been the story of some impressive test match victories against England, in England, and they are etched in the neurons of a cricket-obsessed individual like me.


London, 2014


India 295 (Rahane 103, Anderson 4-60) and 342 (Vijay 95, Jadeja 68, Bhuvneshwar 52) beat England 319 (Ballance 110, Plunkett 55*, Bhuvneshwar 6-82) and 223 (Root 66, Ishant 7-74) by 95 runs


<p>

Ishant Sharma, bowling short and aggressively, produced one of the most memorable spells in the history of Indian fast bowling. As India completed a 95-run victory, it ended a run of more than three years without an overseas Test victory and left England befuddled and bereft. India's only other win at Lord's came in 1986.

Ajinkya Rahane, en route his brilliant 103, established credentials as India's Mr. Consistent in overseas conditions. He punched, pulled, and timed all the way to his ton. Ishant's career has never quite turned out like that. He pounded life from the Lord's pitch with the old ball, reviving India's spirits as England descended into a self-destructive display of batsmanship. This was the Ishant of India's dreams - but for those who cared to look deeply enough, it was England assisted.


Page 1 of 3 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Zaheer Khan Moments that changed cricket forever
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Five highest Test partnerships by...
RELATED STORY
England vs India ODIs: 5 instances when England got...
RELATED STORY
3 best Test Knocks by Indians against England in England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 famous ODI wins India achieved...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
5 biggest controversies in India-England history
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India’s Test...
RELATED STORY
8 famous brother duos who represented their nation in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us