Indoor Cricket: New Zealand-Asia Cup - Fixtures and schedule released

Ahmad Khawaja
CONTRIBUTOR
News
60   //    28 Mar 2019, 11:13 IST
The 2019 New Zealand-Asia Cup will be streamed live online via Facebook
The 2019 New Zealand-Asia Cup will be streamed live online via Facebook

The Big Picture

We are a week out from Singapore's biggest international indoor cricket tournament, the New Zealand-Asia Cup, and the fixtures schedule has been released for the competition taking place at the Indoor Premier Cricket Stadium from 3 April.

Also read:  India, New Zealand name squads for New Zealand-Asia Cup

25 matches will take place over the four days of the tournament, with the hosts playing the opening fixture against heavyweights New Zealand in what should be an intriguing clash.

With Sri Lanka, India, UAE, Malaysia, and Singapore A also in the mix, each side will play each other once during the round-robin phase in the opening three days of competition. The top four teams will play off in the Cup semi-finals, whilst the fifth and sixth-placed sides will battle each other for the Plate title.

Hosts eagerly anticipating the start of the tournament

Singapore Men's coach Rashid Ahmed Khan was realistic about what he expected to occur next week. "We're expecting a tough contest on our hands. The nature of international indoor cricket means you don't get to see teams play very often so it will be interesting to see how teams have progressed in the past 12-24 months", Khan told Sportskeeda. "We're on home ground, we know these conditions, and we're really hoping to give the right account of ourselves. Not only is this a chance for us to perform, but also promote the sport and bring it to a wider audience in Asia to ensure the game has a chance of developing".

Singapore Men's player Sharan Swaminathan followed on from his coach's sentiments by outlining the excitement and anticipation towards the start of the competition. "Although Singapore is a relatively new nation when it comes to indoor cricket, it's fantastic to see how the other countries have jumped on the bandwagon to be a part of this tournament. Everyone is excited and a lot of effort is going into the preparations and presentation to make this tournament a success", Swaminathan told Sportskeeda.

Practice sessions will take place on 1 April whilst practice matches will follow on 2 April before the competition starts. It will provide a good test of endurance for the teams who will need to acclimatise to the humid conditions in Singapore.

Live Streaming Details

All matches will be LIVE streamed on the Singapore Cricket Association - Indoor Cricket Facebook Page through streaming partner SportyGo, where all updates for the tournament can also be found.

Tournament Schedule (all times stated are Singapore Local Time)

2019 New Zealand-Asia Cup Fixtures Schedule
2019 New Zealand-Asia Cup Fixtures Schedule
Fetching more content...
