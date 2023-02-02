International League T20 2023, Match 26, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates are set to lock horns in Match No.26 of the International League 2023 on Friday, February 3. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, have had a disastrous campaign thus far in the ongoing edition of the tournament. With one point and a net run rate of -2.387, they are placed at the bottom of the table.

Even if they win their last two games, they will finish as the cellar dwellers. They lost to Rovman Powell’s Dubai Capitals by seven wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down 150, the Capitals went past the finish line with 14 balls to spare.

The Emirates, on the other hand, are placed third but are yet to make their way through to the playoffs. Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals are breathing down their necks. All three teams have played eight matches, but the Emirates have two more points.

They lost to James Vince’s Gulf Giants by five wickets in their previous game. However, a 157-run victory over the Desert Vipers, led by Colin Munro, helped them improve their net run rate to +1.361.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Details:

Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Match 26, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: February 3, 2022, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been a belter for batting and run-making may not be all that tough. Bowlers won’t have a lot of room for error. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 70s.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Probable XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Paul Stirling, Brandon King, Joe Clarke (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Sunil Narine (c), Akeal Hosein, Zawar Farid, Lahiru Kumara, Matiullah Khan.

MI Emirates

Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Jordan Thompson, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

The Knight Riders have struggled to find any sort of rhythm and will be playing for pride. The Emirates, on the other hand, will be looking to win and take a step closer to the playoffs.

Prediction: MI Emirates to win the match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

