International League T20 2023, Match 28, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors are set to lock horns in Match 28 of the International League T20 2023 on Saturday, February 4. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, have had absolutely nothing go in their favor this season. Having lost eight out of their nine matches, they are tottering at the bottom of the International League T20 table with a disastrous net run rate of -2.200.

The solitary point they had was due to an abandoned match against James Vince’s Gulf Giants. They will go into this game after losing to Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates by 18 runs on Friday after failing to chase down 181.

The Warriors, led by Moeen Ali, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with seven points and a net run rate of -0.229. However, Rovman Powell’s Dubai Capitals have every chance of going past them in the points table.

The Warriors have two matches remaining in this year's International League T20 and don’t have much room for slipups. They will go into this match after losing to the Desert Vipers by 22 runs on January 31.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 28, International League T20 2023.

Date and Time: February 4, 2022, Friday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been fairly good for batting. Spinners are likely to play a part. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain, at least for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Probable XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Paul Stirling, Brandon King, Charith Asalanka, Joe Clarke (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Akeal Hosein, Sabir Ali Rao, Matiullah Khan, Connor Esterhuizen, Marchant de Lange.

Sharjah Warriors

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Denly (c), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, Paul Walter, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Match Prediction

The Warriors desperately need a win and facing the Knight Riders, who have looked completely out of sorts, presents their best opportunity to do so. Sharjah is the firm favorite to win this International League T20 match.

Prediction: Sharjah Warriors to win the match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Zee5.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : Rahmanullah Gurbaz to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes