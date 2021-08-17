"India have been rewarded after they lost the opportunity to win the first Test" - Inzamam-ul-Haq lauds India following historic win at Lord's 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq praised India's new-age aggression. The visitors seized a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match test series against England.

India emerged victorious by 151 runs at Lord's to mark their third Test win at the iconic venue. Inzamam noted how India have been rewarded after missing out on an opportunity to go 1-0 in Nottingham itself. The visitors were 157 runs away from victory on the final day, but persistent rain did not allow India to have a go at the target. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

"Bowlers were bowling well in the first Test match, and even here they did not miss any opportunity. According to me, the opportunity that India missed out on in the first Test, this fantastic Test win is a reward for that. You win Test matches and you lose some, But, the most impressive thing for me is that the approach and the aggression, which matters the most,'

"You'll get to know about the strength of the team when their tail order bats" : Inzamam-ul-Haq

Despite all the glory following the win, India were the underdogs heading into the final day. They only had a lead of 154 runs with four wickets left. Following the dismissal of Rishabh Pant early into Day 5, things looked rather bleak for the visitors.

However, an unlikely and historic partnership between Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah tilted the match in India's favor. Both players recorded their highest individual Test scores and then led the bowling attack to lead the team to yet another impressive away win.

Inzamam feels that the way tailenders of a particular team bat is a way of assessing their strength as well. The 51-year-old feels these batsmen lower down the order show the team's true resilience. Inzamam added:

'If you want to assess the strength of any team, you'll get to know about the strength of the team when their tail order bats. They fight, and you are aware of their strength. So, when Shami scored his 50, the batsmen above him were dismissed, but he fought and this partnership was crucial to break England down,'

The series now shifts to Headingley, Leeds for the third Test match, but only after a nine-day break in between.

