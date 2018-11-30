IPL 2019: 3 highly-ranked ODI players who could attract huge bids at the auction

Joe Root

The IPL auction for the 2019 edition of IPL will be held in December, in Jaipur. The franchises have begun their preparations for the next season and have announced the list of players retained and those that they have released.

A few franchises have also changed their coaching staff. Gary Kirsten has replaced Daniel Vettori at RCB. and Mike Hesson will join the KXIP camp for the next season.

Some of the noteworthy released players include Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh and Aaron Finch by KXIP, Glenn Maxwell and Gautam Gambhir by DD and Jaydev Unadkat by the Rajasthan Royals. While all of these will be available for selection in the auction, there are also a few players who can make an entry into the IPL based on their strong ODI performances.

Here are 3 highly-ranked ODI players ( between 1-10) who the franchises would look to sign at the auction.

Note: The order of players is based on their chance of being selected by the team and not based on rankings.

#3 Ross Taylor

ICC ODI batsmen's ranking: 3

Ross Taylor has been one of the most consistent batsmen in both ODIs and Tests ever since he made his debut. But the past year has been even better for the Kiwi, who seems to grow in stature the older he gets.

Taylor has scored 639 runs in 10 ODIs this year at a staggering average of 91.28 and a decent strike rate of 88.87. He even finished unbeaten on 181 in one of the matches played against the strong England side.

Taylor has scored two 100s and four 50s, and won two Man of the Match awards in this period.

He has been part of the IPL before, having played for the Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was asked to play at number 5 or 6 and execute the role of a finisher, which he is not accustomed to.

Although he won't be a top target this year, Taylor can appear on the radar of a few teams due to his ability to anchor the innings, especially during chases. His experience can come in handy for many teams, and he could emulate the IPL success of his teammate Kane Williamson.

