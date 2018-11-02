IPL 2019: 5 players who could be million-dollar buys in this year's auction

Shimron Hetmyer

We have around 5 months for the next season of Indian Premier League but the IPL fever has already started among the Indians. The 12th season of IPL is set to take place much earlier than the usual due to the mega event, World Cup 2019. IPL is one of the most successful T20 leagues in the world. Over the last eleven years, the IPL has produced several young talents around the world. Many of them went to represent their countries with their impressive performances in the IPL.

The 12th edition of the IPL is likely to be held in South Africa due to the general election in India. Each and every franchise will get a cap of Rs. 3 crores along with the balance left after last year's IPL auction. So, the franchises have a lot of work before the next IPL auction as they would look to fill the voids in their team for the IPL 2019.

As the teams are looking to strengthen the squad, the eight franchises will be keeping their eyes on some players. Over the years, we have seen the several cricketers who have fetched big bucks in the IPL auction. Here are the five players who can go for big money at the IPL auction which is to be held in mid-December.

#5 Qais Ahmad

The young cricketer from Afghanistan, Qais Ahmad can fetch a good amount in the next IPL auction. The 18-year-old represented Afghanistan in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup and was the leading wicket-taker for his team in the tournament. His impressive performance in the U19 World Cup earned him a contract with Balkh Legends in the Afghanistan Premier League. Ahmad played an important role for his team and helped his team to clinch the trophy with his fifer in the final of the tournament.

He also represented St. Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League in 2018. So far, he has taken 22 wickets in 17 T20 innings that he played at an impressive average of 16.90 with the best bowling figure of 5 for 18. The young sensation from Afghanistan can be an asset to any side. He might induce a war between the franchises as there are a few teams that need a quality leg-spinner in their line-up.

