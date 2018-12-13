IPL 2019: Analyzing Delhi Capitals' needs and likely strategy at the auction

Shikhar Dhawan will be the key for the Delhi Capitals

Possible Buys: Sarafraz Khan, PrabhSimran Singh, Shivam Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Hardus Viljoen, Ishant Sharma, Barinder Sran, Siddharth Desai

Expected Combination: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Indian/overseas middle-order batsman, overseas finisher/all-rounder, Chris Morris/Sandeep Lammichane, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Amit Mishra

Formerly known as the Delhi Daredevils, the Delhi franchise is the least successful of the eight, with not even a single appearance in an IPL final. Their last play-off finish was in 2012 under the leadership of Virender Sehwag, when they finished third behind KKR and CSK.

Since then, the Delhi Capitals have undergone an enormous transformation. They have changed their vision towards a more youthful and energetic side with shrewd acquisitions such as Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and also Shikhar Dhawan.

The Capitals were able to acquire Dhawan this year only in exchange for three Indian talents. But they would be the happy with the local boy coming back to the team where he made his IPL debut.

With seven local and three overseas slots to be taken care of, the franchise has 25.50 crore to play around with. Delhi have in their midst perhaps the most dangerous top order in the IPL with Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw opening the batting, and their newly appointed full-time captain Shreyas Iyer and the Rishabh destructive Pant to follow.

Delhi have in their ranks the young Manjot Kalra, who could deputize in their places in case of a change in the system.

Shimron Hetmyer, if paired with a like-minded Rishabh Pant, could spell doom for the opposition

With the release of bona fide superstar Glenn Maxwell, Delhi Capitals have to fill up the middle order gap that has emerged. Delhi boy Himmat Singh, PrabhSimran Singh and even Sarafraz Khan could be looked up during the auctions.

While their overseas bowling is as good as any in the world, with the daunting trio of Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris bowling in tandem, they lack experienced Indian pacers. They may have to persist with the likes of Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, who had impressed towards the end of the season.

We can expect Delhi to go after Barinder Sran and Ishant Sharma too if available on a bargain.

Delhi's spin contingent is also quite strong with Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lammichane working well in tandem towards the business end of the season. They also have ample back up in Jayant Yadav, but would like to replace the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem with Shams Mulani or even Siddharth Desai.

Delhi have banked on young unknown talents in the auctions over the past few years, so we can expect them to go all out for Shivam Dubey.

The Capitals are in dire need of an overseas finisher and would be eyeing Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran in addition to the big-hitting Sherfane Rutherford for that spot. If acquired, Hetmyer could prove to be the X-factor in the middle overs with his attitude and skill.

Sam Curran is one of many talented prospects from England in the IPL Auction

With uncertainties over the South African players' availability, Hardus Viljoen and Morne Morkel could be viable options as backup for them. Sam Curran could also be a long-term prospect that Delhi would be eyeing, especially with the chance of him being available for a cheaper price due to his unavailability for the whole season.

Delhi have done some business during the pre-season, but it remains to be seen how they perform in the auction and subsequently the IPL 2019. They should be considered among the favourites based on their squad, and the hopes would be as high as ever from the young brigade of Delhi.

