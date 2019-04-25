IPL 2019: Dale Steyn believes Kagiso Rabada is a level ahead of Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah are widely considered two of the best fast bowlers in the world at the moment; there have been many arguments about who the better of the two is. And now legendary pacer Dale Steyn has joined in the debate, saying that his countryman has the edge.

Steyn had joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. While he changed the team's fortunes in his first two matches, with RCB winning them both, he has now been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Steyn knows a thing or two about modern-day fast bowling, having been on the scene for more than a decade and terrifying opposition batsmen all over the world with his pace and accuracy.

Rabada has set IPL 2019 on fire by picking 23 wickets in only 11 matches so far. He is also the current Purple Cap holder. Bumrah too is a death overs specialist in T20s, and has been India's best bowler in recent times.

In an interview with Hindustan Times Steyn was asked his opinion regarding this debate, and he replied:

“Kagiso has been phenomenal. Having not toured India a lot in his young career, he seems to be a level ahead of where some other bowlers are right now. And that’s including some of the great Indian players like your Bumrahs and everyone who are superb bowlers; but just looks like KG has gotten on to something that everybody else hasn’t right now."

Steyn was looking forward to helping RCB make a last-minute bid for the playoffs, but his injury has derailed those plans. He will now be hoping to get fit in time for the World Cup 2019, as he is a key member of South Africa's bowling attack.

Meanwhile, Rabada and Bumrah will continue trying to one-up each other in the IPL, and it remains to be seen who ends up with glory this year.