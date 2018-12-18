×
IPL 2019: Strongest possible XI for Delhi Capitals

deebak mohan
ANALYST
Feature
9.96K   //    18 Dec 2018, 23:56 IST

Delhi Capitals will be looking to win their maiden IPL title this time
Delhi Capitals will be looking to win their maiden IPL title this time

The IPL franchise, Delhi Daredevils, was rechristened as Delhi Capitals (DC) last month. The Delhi-based franchise hasn't won a single IPL trophy in its 11 seasons. The owners wanted to position Delhi Daredevils as a new brand, hence the name change.

DC had a brilliant trade window as they poached Shikhar Dhawan from SRH. In return, they gave away Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar and the young Abhishek Sharma to SRH.

Dhawan's presence will bring more stability to their attacking batting line-up.

Delhi Capitals had a purse of Rs. 25.50 crore this time, second only to the Kings XI Punjab. And the franchise continued their smart run in the auction IPL auction too.

They have bought in-form players like Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel and Keemo Paul in the auction. The rechristened franchise is now looking like a force to reckon with.

They have plugged the gaps and they look like a whole team now. The exuberance of youth along with the experience of the senior members will definitely make DC one of the title contenders this season.

Here is a look at the strongest possible XI for Delhi Capitals.

#1 Prithvi Shaw - India

Shaw impressed everyone in the IPL last season with his explosive batting style
Shaw impressed everyone in the IPL last season with his explosive batting style

Prithvi Shaw has been a revelation in the cricketing world since his exploits in the ICC Under-19 World cup in January. The 19-year-old batsman made his debut in the IPL last season and scored 245 runs from his nine games, at an impressive strike-rate of 153.13 and including two half-centuries.

The right-handed batsman made his international debut in Tests couple of months ago. He has scored 237 runs from this three matches at an average of 118.50. The interesting aspect about this is that he has scored his Test runs at a staggering strike-rate of 94.05.

Shaw will only get better with time, and will be a trump-card in DC's maiden IPL trophy quest.

