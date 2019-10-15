IPL 2020: 5 CPL stars who can attract huge bids in the auction

The T20 leagues around the globe have been quite instrumental in providing the correct exposure to the players even before they qualify to make it to the International arena. There's no denying the fact that International cricket is a different ball game as each player is under immense pressure playing for the nation, and the level of expectations is unmatchable given the amount of viewership associated with each contest.

However, in the recent past, the world has witnessed the emergence of various leagues as each one of them aims to provide the same level of competitiveness even before a player makes it to the next level. Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the torch-bearer in terms of the quality of cricket that is presented in the two-month-long extravaganza.

The other domestic leagues aim to emulate the success but haven't managed to come close to the following and the frenzy linked to any contest in the IPL.

The recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which was indeed a great success, provided a platform to a host of young players to earn a name for themselves at the world stage. Many individual performers stole the limelight with their consistent run throughout the competition.

With the IPL auction taking place this December, some of these players might likely attract huge bids at the auction in Kolkata for the 13th season of the league.

Here we take a look at 5 players who were stars in CPL and can attract huge bids at the IPL auction:

#5 Glenn Phillips

Glenn Philips

An explosive wicket-keeper batsman for New Zealand, Glenn Philips is known for his attacking strokeplay which also helped him earn his maiden T20I call-up against South Africa in 2017. The 22-year old has, however, made huge strides in the shortest format of the game with his impressive run in his stint at the CPL.

In the most recently concluded season, he opened the innings for Jamaica Tallawahs and was the only shining star in an otherwise disappointing season for the franchise after they finished last in the points table.

In the entire season, he scored at a strike rate nearing 150, allowing his team to get off to a blistering start in many matches. He racked up a total of 373 runs in ten innings to emerge as the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament. After going unsold in IPL 2019, teams might likely bid for the wicketkeeper who comes in with an added advantage of being an aggressive opener.

