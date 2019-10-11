IPL 2020: Three players the Delhi Capitals should target in the IPL auction

Delhi Capitals surprised everyone by reaching the playoffs last year.

Delhi Capitals have been one of the most underperforming teams in Indian Premier League history. Along with the Kings XI Punjab, they are the only team yet to lift the prestigious trophy. However, the perennial under-achievers surprised many last season with some very impressive performances. With a new think-tank of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, Delhi managed to reach the Qualifiers before being knocked out by Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi have always performed well at the auctions but somehow those smart buys haven’t turned out good for the franchise in terms of performances. Although Delhi have a very balanced squad, there are still some holes that need to be filled. Let us take a look at three players that Delhi should target at the IPL auctions in December:

#1. Ravichandran Ashwin (Off-spinner)-

R. Ashwin has been a top performer in the IPL over the past few years.

The Delhi Capitals are spoilt for choices when it comes to the spin bowling department with four quality spinners up their sleeves in Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane. However, all these players turn the ball into the left-handers and can easily be targeted. Delhi does not have a quality off-spinner in their ranks with the only option being Jalaj Saxena who struggled to get some game time last year.

One of India’s finest off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin has been linked with the Delhi franchise during the past month with reports stating that the Capitals are buying out the player in an all-cash deal from the Kings XI Punjab. Ashwin is a street-smart cricketer who has a variety of deliveries in his repertoire to create doubt in the batsman’s mind. Ashwin can bowl in the powerplays, restrict the flow of runs in the middle overs, and outfox the batsmen at the death. Overall, he has taken 125 wickets in IPL at an economy rate of 6.79. It will be a very shrewd piece of business if the deal gets through.

Ashwin has been a great performer in Tests as well.

