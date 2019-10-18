IPL 2020 auction: 3 hard-hitting batsmen from associate and new Test members that the franchises will keep an eye on

As the date for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction gets closer, the various franchises have begun strategizing how their squad for the upcoming edition should look. Planning is a major part of putting an IPL team together; the auction matters as much as the on-field tactics in the tournament.

The biggest challenge for any franchise at an IPL auction is how to get the balance of the squad right. While everyone needs at least one superstar player, it is equally vital to pay attention to the versatility of players and their specific T20 skills.

Further, thanks to the growing popularity of the T20 format, a number of players from weaker cricketing nations are also coming to the fore by putting up rather awe-inspiring performances.

Here, we look at three players from new Test members and associate nations who have made a significant impact in the T20 format, and who would be on the radar of most of the IPL franchises.

#3 George Munsey (Scotland)

George Munsey

Scotland opener George Munsey made the entire cricketing world sit up and take notice of his talent when he slammed an unbeaten 127 from only 56 balls in the second T20 of the Ireland Tri-Nation Series last month, against Netherlands. The Dutch were made to regret their decision to bowl first after winning the toss as Munsey took on their bowlers in a fearless display of stroke-making.

Munsey smashed as many as 14 sixes to go with his five boundaries. He also featured in a 200-run opening stand with captain Kyle Coetzer, who contributed 89 from 50 balls with 11 fours and five sixes.

Scotland ended up posting 252 for 3, and won the match by 58 runs despite Pieter Seelaar’s counter-attacking 96 not out from 49 balls.

Munsey recently blasted 86 from 41 in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier warm-up match against Ireland, which Scotland narrowly won by one wicket. The 26-year-old has a bright future in T20 cricket, clearly. In 38 T20 games thus far, he has 988 runs to his name at a strike rate of 165.77, with one hundred and four fifties.

